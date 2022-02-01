The City and School District of Fort Atkinson have partnered to build a fiber-optic community area network dubbed FASTR, or Fort Atkinson Shared Technical Resources to ensure the technical resilience of the community for years to come.
While a community area network isn’t a new concept, it’s new to Fort Atkinson.
“Owning the connections between our schools was something really important to me,” said DJ Scullin, School District of Fort Atkinson Director of Technology. “So when we pulled up a map and started drawing lines between our buildings, we realized we went right past the library, the police and fire departments, and the municipal building.
“If we’re going to make this investment for our schools, why wouldn’t we include the city?” he added. “I’ve always been of the mindset that what’s good for the school district is good for the city and community, and what’s good for the community, most certainly is good for the school district.”
In 2018, Scullin and Fort Atkinson City Engineer Andy Selle met monthly to plan. They invited internet service providers, construction engineers and local businesses interested in the project.
The mutual benefits to the school district and the city were significant. Cameras and live video feeds were possible, providing a direct connection between district schools and the Fort Atkinson Police Department. The ability to share applications and systems between the district and the city as well as efficiencies gained in hardware sharing.
Everything from after-hours monitoring equipment to traffic signal coordination can be managed and run through the network. The most apparent benefit is having access to reliable multi-gigabit internet speeds at locations along the FASTR network.
While there are clear future savings in consolidating systems and applications, the initial investment in construction presented a challenge. In May of 2019, the School District of Fort Atkinson was successful in procuring federal funding for the first phase of the project running roughly 3.5 miles of fiber to the middle school, Barrie and Rockwell Elementary Schools and the high school. Construction was scheduled to begin in the fall of 2019.
“The most expensive thing with a construction project like this is getting all the equipment on site and the first shovel in the ground. The fiber and the handholes are relatively cheap,” said Scullin. “One of the smart things we did knowing that the district was indeed moving forward with the project was to connect the construction company who won the bid with the city. They independently procured quotes to up-size the fiber count, and added handholes near city buildings and commercial corridors to stage them for connection at a later time. I can’t emphasize enough the importance of our fruitful collaboration in the many months leading up to construction.”
“We looked at proposals to build all the way down to the business park, passing our park and recreation and wastewater treatment buildings, but the city didn’t have access to any grants or federal money like the district did,” Selle said. “So we broke the project up into phases with plans to expand the network at a future date, hopefully with grant funds.”
Phase one of the project was completed in the spring of 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The build proved to be very timely. In March 2020, Congress passed the CARES Act which included the $10 billion in the American Rescue Plan to offset costs related to COVID-19 and improve government communications for remote work.
Fiber optic networks were listed as an approved project. This was the funding opportunity needed to expand the fiber network.
Selle designed a plan for phase two, expanding the network south along the bike path with branches to the Department of Public Works, wastewater plant, the water tower and the business park. Unused funds among cities could be reassigned to another city, village or town.
Selle got on the phone with surrounding municipalities and was able to gather up unused funds to further expand the project all the way to a main trunk line south of the city along the State Highway 26 bypass. This connection was identified by Scullin as critical in providing two, redundant sources of internet connection into the shared FASTR network.
The project finished in early summer 2021, adding an additional 4.5 miles to the network. The total investment in both phase one and phase two of the network was just over $500,000, nearly all of it using grant funds.
“It has been the perfect collaboration,” Selle said. “DJ understands the technical aspects of the fiber optic network and its configuration, and I am able to manage the construction of the network on the ground and maintain the infrastructure into the future.”
At the completion of phase two, Scullin and Selle strategized on how to share the fiber investment with local businesses along the network path. Bids were solicited from internet service providers to do just that. The winning firm was WIN Technology.
“WIN has a track record of similar partnerships around the state, providing solutions for businesses using municipally owned fiber,” Scullin said.
Selle continued, “They were also open to the discounted rates that DJ and I wanted for Fort Atkinson business customers since FASTR had already paid for and built the backbone of the network.”
The WIN broadband service over the FASTR network will provide broadband internet to businesses backed by a live answer customer support line, 24/7/365 network monitoring and emergency repair, and discounted monthly rates for business customers.
“We are excited to partner with Fort Atkinson to offer reliable, high-speed broadband to public entities and businesses of Fort Atkinson, and are thrilled that they chose a Wisconsin-based provider,” said Scott Hoffmann, WIN Technology CEO.
Business owners interested in learning more should contact Tom Schuchart, Senior Director, Network Strategy and Carrier Sales, at (920) 840-6861 or tom.schuchart@wintechnology.com or Craig Kamphius, Director, Enterprise Sales, at (715) 858-3187 or craig.kamphius@wintechnology.com.
What’s next for the FASTR network? Scullin and Selle are actively looking at options to provide broadband to residential customers, most importantly students, within the school district, an area that extends well beyond the city limits of Fort Atkinson. They continue to identify grant opportunities and recently submitted a $5 million proposal to the Public Service Commission that unfortunately was not funded.
“A similar opportunity is on the horizon,” Scullin said, “but we learned from feedback on the previous grant that we need to grow our partnership to be more competitive.”
Heeding that advice, FASTR has engaged with Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, who has been working hard around the county to provide broadband access to businesses and homes alike. Stay tuned for FASTR updates and contact Selle at (920) 563-7760 or aselle@fortatkinsonwi.net or DJ Scullin at dj@fortschools.org or (920) 563-7873 for more information. — Contributed.
