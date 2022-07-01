The Fort Atkinson engineering department is enlisting the help of an engineering firm to assist in completing projects around the city over the next two years.
Fort Atkinson has lacked an assistant city engineer since March 2021, so to help work on more projects, city staff would like to hire a firm to make progress on a number of annual tasks, city engineer Andy Selle said at a city council meeting in June.
Selle said the city has worked with the firm, Ruekert and Mielke of Pewaukee, previously, including a water-main redesign project that began construction last week. For each project or service that Ruekert and Mielke assists in, city staff will create a task order that includes the scope of the work, the deliverables of the project, the budget and the schedule.
At the meeting, Selle presented three projects for Ruekert and Mielke to undertake right away. These include mapping projects that would update the city’s infrastructure grid, estimates and mapping of two updated city parcels, and assistance in designing the city’s water main replacement, road improvements and sanitary collection system improvements ahead of the 2023 budget proposal.
Funds for these projects are already allocated in the budget, so this agreement will not increase costs for the city.
“We are bound by our budget,” Selle said. “So the top three things that I mentioned there in the packet would be a good start, but I think we will run out of money before we run out of projects.”
The agreement with Ruekert and Mielke spans two years but is nonbinding, meaning city staff can put out bids for certain projects rather than assign them to Ruekert and Mielke. The council approved the motion to allow task orders under the cost of $10,000 to be approved by the city manager and the director of public works, but projects over $10,000 must be reviewed and approved by the council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.