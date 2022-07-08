The Fort Atkinson city council declared July as Parks and Recreation Month, a designation that dates back to 1985 across the United States.
The materials for the July 5 city council meeting attribute the success of Fort Atkinson’s parks and recreation department to the staff, including Brooke Franseen, Brett Ketterman, Chris Nye, Brad Friese, J.J. Yanke, Robbie Allard, Josh Crandall, David Radloff and Rob Stine.
Fort Atkinson offers expansive parks and recreation programming, including youth sports, adult leagues, dance classes, a senior center, an aquatic center and more.
“This is a well-deserved proclamation,” council president Chris Scherer said. “Our parks and rec department is integral to so much of what happens within our city.”
While Parks and Recreation Month has been recognized since 1985, the U.S. House passed an official resolution for the designation in 2009. Parks and recreation departments across the country are recognizing the month with summer programs, events, contests, commemorations and celebrations, the council meeting materials state.
Parks and recreation services are vital to protecting open space and natural resources, helping fight obesity, and providing activities and resources for all people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Recreation and Park Association’s 2021 report found that 260 million people in the U.S. visited a local park or recreation facility at least once over the past year. More than seven in 10 U.S. residents also have at least one local park, playground, open space or recreation center within walking distance of their homes.
Nationally, there are more than 160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals, along with hundreds of thousands of part-time and seasonal workers and volunteers. These workers help maintain the country’s local, state and community parks.
