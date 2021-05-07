The City of Fort Atkinson soon will be using an electronic budgeting module to help streamline and expedite the city’s yearly budgeting process.
On Tuesday, the Fort Atkinson City Council approved purchasing a miBudget municipal budgeting module from Civic Systems for a total cost of $4,700.
The Civic Systems miBudget license fee is $3,500, and the setup and training fee is $1,200 for a not-to-exceed amount of $4,700 divided among accounts in the general and utility funds. Annually thereafter, the cost of unlimited support is $875.
City staff recommended that the council approve the annual support cost of $875 with $218.75 coming from the general fund, wastewater utility, water utility and stormwater utility.
If this software is an eligible expense for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, staff will include a reimbursement to these funds if and when the council determines this to be an appropriate allocation of ARPA funds.
In giving some background, Michelle Ebbert, city clerk/treasurer/finance director, said that in 2017 the city council authorized purchase of financial software, Civic Systems.
She said various modules exist within the software that aid in daily operations of the clerk/treasurer department, including: Accounts payable, accounts receivable, asset management, cash receipting, general ledger, payroll, and utility (billing) management.
“Within these modules, features exist to enhance the capability of the program,” Ebbert explained. “One appreciated feature is miViewpoint that allows departments to monitor their expense accounts and track activity.”
Another module offered by Civic Systems, she said, is miBudget, which will allow staff to redevelop and streamline the annual budget process.
“miBudget is a web-based feature that interfaces with our financial software,” Ebbert said. “Once the budget grid is customized, staff can begin to project year-end balances and develop future year budget.
“The customization can include prior years’ actual and budgets, current account balances, year-end projections and future year budget,” she added. “Additional columns could include calculations of prior year averages, and percentage increases and decreases from previous years.”
The city clerk/treasurer said the use of miBudget eliminates transfer of paper documents and allows quicker transmission of communication between department heads and the manager and finance director.
“Another advantage is the option to upload the budget into the general ledger versus hand-key data entry, and eliminates a great cause for human errors,” Ebbert indicated. “The use of miBudget also allows attachments and comments. Comments could include notes about increases in membership dues, changes in election-related expenditures, or salary increases, for example.”
She said staff provided a video demonstration to the management team and requested feedback in March.
“The vast majority of the feedback was positive, and several members of the team expressed excitement for the idea of streamlining the budget process,” Ebbert said.
Zoning change
Also Tuesday, the council suspended the rules to waive a third reading, and unanimously approved a zoning map amendment to change the zoning of property located at 1309 High St. from Urban Mixed Use to Planned Unit Development to accommodate the planned U-Haul Storage redevelopment project there.
That action was taken contingent upon subsequent approvals of the general development plan and specific implementation plan from U-Haul.
City Zoning Administrator Brian Juarez said U-Haul has purchased the existing facility at 1309 High St., which previously was the site of a Kmart store.
The city’s future land use map from the 2019 Comprehensive Plan, he said, “establishes this property as appropriate for planned mix use land uses, intended to be vibrant urban places functioning as community focal and gather spots.
“The Comprehensive Plan,” Juarez added, “also identifies advisory development concepts for this property, which encompass mixed use — commercial and residential — buildings, townhomes and condominiums. The proposed redevelopment of this site as a U-Haul storage facility, however, does not align with these advisory development concepts.”
Recognitions
In other business, the council:
• Witnessed Police Chief Adrian Bump present a plaque and a retirement badge to recently retired police officer Jeff Hottman in recognition of his 37 1/2 years of law enforcement service with the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
Bump presented Hottman with a letter of recognition from the city’s Police and Fire Commission and a badge identifying him as a member of the city’s police force in retirement.
“It is the Police and Fire Commission’s distinct honor to recognize you for 37 and a half years of law enforcement service,” Bump, presenting remotely via Zoom, read from the letter. “Your tireless commitment to our community has been of a fair amount of importance to those who consider Fort Atkinson their home, and your absence on the force is going to be felt.
“It is no accident that the city has an outstanding team of officers; they are preceded by exceptional talent,” he added. “We intend to carry on the precedent of integrity and dedication you put forward across the last three decades, and hope your time in retirement exceeds your expectations.”
As part of the presentation, Hottman was presented with a retirement badge.
“It will be a new tradition for all new officers that retire from this point on, they’ll get a letter from the Police and Fire commission and then, in law enforcement, once a police officer, always a police officer,” Bump said. “Jeff Hottman has served the state of Wisconsin for 37 and a half years, and has worked for the Fort Atkinson Police Department since 1989. Moving on to retirement, you are always going to be a police officer in our eyes.”
The chief concluded: “Our retirement badge, that all officers who retire will get, is identical to that badge that our officers wear on their chest who go on duty every day, except for this one signifies retirement and it is engraved on the back with his name and his dates of service.”
After receiving his badge and letter, Hottman remarked: “It’s been an honor to serve the community of Fort Atkinson and a privilege. The community of Fort Atkinson is really behind the police department — they’ve always been that way. I hope that that continues, and particularly with the council as well because these are some tough times for law enforcement today, and they’re going to need your support now more than ever.
“There’s a good team (police force) in place here, and they need your support now more than ever because of the environment that we’re in today,” he added. “It’s been a pleasure doing it (service), and thanks for the fun. It’s been a ride!”
• Presented a plaque to Ron Bishofberger for his 12-plus years of service with the city’s wastewater department.
• Approved the following citizen appointments:
Cable Television Committee: Reappointed Matthew Bills for a five-year term ending in 2026, and appointed Mark Thomas Bernhardt for the remainder of a five-year term ending in 2024;
Economic Development Commission: Reappointed Bill Camplin for a three-year term ending in 2024 and reappointed James Nelson for a three-year term ending in 2024.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: Reappointed Don Neste for a three-year term ending in 2024, and reappointed Steve Mahoney, as a school district representative, for a three-year term ending in 2024.
Plan Commission: Reappointed Eric Schultz for a three-year term ending in 2024.
Sex Offender Residence Board: Reappointed Mary Zentner to a two-year term ending in 2023.
Board of Zoning Appeals: Reappointed Jim Woodman to a two-year term ending in 2023.
• Announced that one vacant seat exists on the Tourism Committee and two vacant seats exist on the Board of Zoning Appeals for citizens to fill.
• Approved council appointments to committees, commissions and boards by council President Chris Scherer and City Manager Rebecca LeMire.
• Disallowed a claim, submitted by Safeco Insurance, relating to monies Safeco paid on behalf of claimant, John Firkus, for damages he sustained due to a basement sewage backup in October 2020 at 1137 Peterson St., a single-family residence.
City Clerk Ebbert said the $5,000 claim, submitted by Firkus to the city, was disallowed by the city council on Dec. 15, 2020. EMC Insurance, she said, found the city to not be at fault of the backup, which is why the claim was disallowed.
“It remains our position that the city is immune from such claims pursuant to Wisconsin Statute,” Ebbert added. “Accordingly, the claim of Safeco should also be disallowed.”
• Approved issuing Temporary Class B/Class B Retailer’s Licenses to sell products at the Fort Atkinson Club, 211 S. Water St., E., for the Summer Patio Concerts to be held on June 18 and July 16-17 contingent upon having licensed bartenders and purchasing products from a Wisconsin beverage distributor.
