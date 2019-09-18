JEFFERSON — With the sun beating down, it’s hard to think about winter. But thinking about winter now is something that could save you money in the near future.
The Jefferson Common Council on Tuesday unanimously amended winter parking restrictions Tuesday night and is trying to get the word out to help people with the alternate-side parking rules.
Like many cities across the state, winter parking in Jefferson will help the city remove snow and is something residents must think about a day in advance when they return home to park their vehicle at night.
As decided Tuesday, winter parking will begin on all streets in the city from Dec. 1 through March 31. There was talk at the council meeting of moving that date to start in November, but the council agreed the best date was December.
On even-numbered days, people should park their vehicles on the even side of the street with houses having even-numbered addresses. And on odd calendar days, people should park on the side of the street with odd-numbered houses.
The catch is you must think a day ahead.
Parking restrictions now will begin at 6 p.m., so the date the following day is the key. If Thursday is an even-numbered day, then when you park on Wednesday at 6 p.m., that must be on the even side of the street.
The only exception to this is areas with prohibited parking restrictions, like no parking from 2 to 6 a.m. or limited parking. Those areas will have signage.
The Jefferson Police Department also is trying to let people become accustomed to the change this fall and winter.
Jefferson Police Chief Kenneth M. Pileggi said the police department will start issuing warnings in the middle of November so people have time to adjust.
“The idea is to not write tickets, but gain compliance,” he said.
The purpose of the winter restrictions, he said, is to get the streets cleared of snow. So, after a snowfall, one side of the street will be cleared, and the next night, the other side will be cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.