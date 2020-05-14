In response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturning Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer-at-Home” extension, city officials throughout Jefferson County are taking a cautious, wait-and-see approach to the ruling while strongly advising citizens to continue following safe social-distancing and sanitizing guidelines issued by Jefferson County and the Centers for Disease Control.
On Wednesday, the state’s justices struck down most of Governor Evers’ order, with the sole exception being that schools are to remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Additionally, city officials are urging citizens — and particularly businesses — to follow the health guidelines issued by the Jefferson County Health Department.
Fort Atkinson
In Fort Atkinson, City Manager Matt Trebatoski said the city does not intend, at this time, to issue any type of order or restrictions of its own.
“Really, we’re kind of following the county’s and the state’s lead on this,” Trebatoski said. “Any actual orders or rules that would come from the state we would follow, with the same being true for the county — guidelines they are putting into place, we support those. We (city) are fully supportive of the county and guidance they are offering to the public.”
As far as city operations are concerned, he said, officials still are planning likely to not open the municipal offices back up to the general public until after the Memorial Day weekend.
“That’s what we’ve been preparing for, and making sure that when we do (reopen), we’re doing it safely to protect our employees, residents and (business) patrons,” Trebatoski stated.
Meanwhile, Mason Becker, a member of the Fort Atkinson City Council, weighed in on the state Supreme Court’s ruling, saying that as a family small business and restaurant owner, he personally has been affected by the “Safer-at-Home” order.
“I hear the pleas of Wisconsin businesses who are affected by the pandemic, and I hear the pleas of health-care experts who warn of the toll of reopening too early, and the strain that will come with a rising number of infections,” Becker stated. “It is worth noting that every single health-care group who filed an amicus brief in the case decided yesterday supported keeping ‘Safer-at-Home’ in place, and that Gov. Evers’ plan to ‘turn the dial’ was based on benchmarks as put forward by the Trump Administration.
“Those who brought the suit put politics above people, and science,” he asserted. “This virus doesn’t care about court decisions or partisanship.”
The councilman said four justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court Wednesday took “an extraordinary step — beyond what other states have done — and threw government into a state of chaos by leaving much ambiguity in the specifics of the ruling.
“This is not how state government is supposed to work, he stated.
Meanwhile, Carrie Chisholm, executive director of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, responded to chamber member businesses’ concerns following Jefferson County’s recommendations regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the order.
“The county recommends that businesses continue to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting,” Chisholm said, “and to consider the legal implications of cases that may be related to your business operations.”
Even though the court ruled in this way, she said, the Jefferson County Health Department strongly encourages all Jefferson County residents to voluntarily comply with the key components of the Safer at Home order.
The county’s guidance on large gatherings, she said, will be forthcoming.
“The Fort Atkinson chamber is updating our COVID-19 Resource Tool Kit with links to protective gear suppliers, human resource reports, and the latest information from state and federal agencies,” Chisholm concluded. “We will continue to communicate the most accurate information available in the most-timely fashion. Please do not hesitate to contact us if needed.”
Jefferson
Based on the court’s decision, the City of Jefferson has announced it will follow the Supreme Court ruling pursuant to the laws of Wisconsin that allow for a full reopening of all businesses.
It noted that law enforcement officers no longer will make any business notifications based upon the Supreme Court’s ruling that the “Safer-at-Home” order was deemed unlawful.
As of now, there is no replacement for the “Safer-at-Home” order by the governor or Wisconsin State Legislature. Therefore, the City of Jefferson officials remind citizens, businesses and religious entities of the following:
• The City of Jefferson will continue with procedures put in place regarding its employee precautions and interacting with the public. City services will reopen in a safe and methodical manner protecting all citizens and employees.
• All citizens and business owners should recognize that the “Safer-at-Home” orders might have gone away, but the COVID-19 virus has not.
• City of Jefferson administration, in the strongest terms possible, encourages all citizens and businesses to continue proper social distancing following public health experts’ advice, and ensure appropriate precautions are taken to protect fellow citizens and customers.
• The City of Jefferson will update these protocols when the Jefferson County Health Department releases guidelines regarding mass gatherings which are strongly discouraged at this point to prevent a mass spread of the virus among a large group of individuals.
With the reopening of all businesses that have interior spaces, the City of Jefferson strongly recommends the following practices be put into place for employees:
• Practice proper social distancing, including physical layouts of facilities such as distancing between dining tables, chairs or lines for service.
• Provide and require all employees to wear facemasks and change gloves in between dealing with every customer. As a business owner it is your right to require this and prohibit anybody from entering without personal protective equipment (PPE).
• Encourage all employees who might be sick to stay home, and, if necessary, be tested for the COVID-19 virus.
• Sanitize all common touchpoint surfaces in between customers or as frequently as possible.
• Post signs throughout your business encouraging employees and customers to frequently wash their hands, to wear face coverings and to avoid touching their faces or mouths.
• Discourage any human-to-human contact such as handshaking or hugs.
• Limit small confined spaces to 10 persons at a time in one space. This especially is true in taverns and restaurants that have small-capacity numbers.
• Limit large gatherings to a maximum of 50 persons as long as proper social distancing can be safely achieved.
• Check with your insurer to see if there are any business insurance requirement needs you should be aware of in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak within your business.
• In church settings, require face-cover masks, remove common-touch surfaces if unable to sanitize between services (books or paper documents, common holy water). Limit use to every other bench or pew and space attendees, unless families, six feet apart. Do not place the communion host on people’s tongues (place in hands). Many of these practices already are being utilized in City of Jefferson religious facilities.
“Compliments to all of our religious leaders who have done an outstanding job practicing these safety precautions,” City Administrator Timothy Freitag said. “We would strongly urge all business owners to visit the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) website which provides very detailed guidelines for safely reopening businesses to all Jefferson business owners: https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/.”
The City of Jefferson, he said, thanks all its citizens and businesses for working together in partnership not only with the city, but the Jefferson County Health Department and the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services as well, during a very difficult time.
“It is our belief your help and cooperation has limited the spread of this deadly virus not only within the city, but within our region,” Freitag stated. “In the strongest terms possible, we implore each business to employ all of the practices as outlined (here), and as outlined in the WEDC and CDC websites to protect your businesses and religious facilities to help continue stemming the spread of this deadly virus.”
Speaking to the Daily Union on Thursday, Freitag reiterated that he does not envision City of Jefferson officials taking any steps to put their own safer at home-type order in place.
“And that’s going to be case with (Jefferson) County as well,” Frietag said. “I’m reminding people there is a pandemic and it’s serious, and to take appropriate steps in terms of things like social distancing and sanitization.
“But, for the time being, I think we (city) simply are awaiting to see if the (state) Legislature and governor will take additional steps to put in place guidelines for either the pandemic or reopening the state,” he added. “I don’t know how it’s going to work with individual counties putting in place their own orders. It might look like a patchwork quilt of COVID-19 guidelines.”
Whitewater
Whitewater City Manager Cameron Clapper issued the following statement on the heels of the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturning the Safer at Home Emergency Order #28.
“As is the case with any municipal government, two fundamental objectives of the City of Whitewater are to, first, protect and preserve the health and safety of the community and, second, to support local business growth and development.,” Clapper said.
With these two objectives in mind, he said, the city has issued the following release in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision.
For residents and visitors: The City of Whitewater encourages community members to adhere to health and safety guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jefferson County Health Department, and Walworth County Health & Human Services Department. He urged persons to follow key practices as outlined as follows:
• Practice social/physical distancing by maintaining at least six feet between yourself and others at all times, except when gathering with those within your own household;
• Avoid large gatherings, especially those where social distancing practices are not observed;
• Frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer;
• Cover coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands);
• Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces;
• Avoid shaking hands;
• Stay home when sick, including with even mild symptoms, and discuss your health with your primary medical care provider.
• If considered high risk due to age or a health condition, continue to remain safer at home and take precautions such as limiting travel to essential reasons and working from home as much as possible.
The city manager referred residents to reference the CDC page on personal protection for more details.
Business leaders, Clapper said, are encouraged to observe guidelines as provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) when implementing strategies to protect their customers and staff. WEDC guidelines can be accessed at https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/. Key practices for successfully and safely reopening your business include:
• Ensure all operations support social/physical distancing of at least six feet or more for employees as well as customers.
• Implement a system to limit and direct traffic in your business.
• Set aggressive infection-control policies (hand washing, surface cleaning, barriers to reduce contact between customers and staff).
• Create a system to carefully monitor the health of employees and allow for sick employees to remain home.
• Limit the number of workers present on premises to no more than is necessary to perform essential operations.
• Cross-train and prepare for absenteeism.
• Communicate your plan to employees and customers.
Municipal facilities, he said, will remain closed to the public through June 1 and might extend as needed until a system is in place to ensure the safety of city staff and community from possible exposure.
Further details and a timeline for incremental reopening will be released at a future date.
Meanwhile, Clapper told the Daily Union that city officials will be taking some measures in the near future as it relates to the reopening of city facilities and functions.
Until that time, however, “Ultimately the city’s message is our business community should pay heed to the guidelines put in place by the CDC, and by both Jefferson and Walworth counties,” Clapper said. “I’m not certain, but I’m doubtful there will be any type of order placed on the city to do any specific thing but social distancing — and recommendations by the CDC will be encouraged.
“In my conversations with others (officials) in surrounding communities, there’s strong opinions that the governor’s order should be enforced,” he concluded.
