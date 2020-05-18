The spring citywide rummage sales are back.
The first one will take place in Fort Atkinson June 19 through 21. The deadline to sign-up is June 12. Then the sale in Jefferson will take place June 26 through 28 with the deadline June 19.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The spring citywide rummage sales are back.
The first one will take place in Fort Atkinson June 19 through 21. The deadline to sign-up is June 12. Then the sale in Jefferson will take place June 26 through 28 with the deadline June 19.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.