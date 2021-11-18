A property tax levy totaling $8,098,750 to support City of Fort Atkinson operations in 2022 was unanimously set by city council members Tuesday night.
The accompanying city mill rate of $8.69 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation is slightly less than what was presented at the budget workshop Oct. 12 due to a slight increase in the total assessed value of property within the city of $931,039,700.
The city’s 2021 mill rate — which does not yet include the state school levy tax credit — represents a 5 cent increase per $1,000 of assessed value over the $8.64 rate in 2020.
On a home valued at $150,000, the city’s portion of the property tax bill is estimated to increase by $8.79 for the entire year, or about 73 cents per month. On a home valued at $275,000, the tax bill for city purposes would increase by $16.12 for the year or about $1.34 per month.
“So, a very lean increase on the city’s side,” City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire noted.
The total tax bill comparison from 2020 to 2021 at the same assessed property values, she said, shows an increase of $390.96 per year or $32.58 per month for the owner of a $275,000 home, excluding the school levy tax credit.
The city’s property tax levy includes the three local Tax Incremental Finance Districts (TIDs). The city’s portion of TID increment is $462,838 or 6% of the local levy.
LeMire said “TIF is a financing mechanism designed to spur development in an area that otherwise would not see that development.”
She said next year’s budget qualifies for the 2023 Expenditure Restraint Program payment and is within the state-imposed levy limits.
“The 2022 budget represents a 0.67% increase in the city’s portion of the property tax levy, which equates to $53,617 over the 2021 tax levy,” LeMire said. “The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 3% over the previous 12 months, which means that several of the city’s contracted services also increased by 3% or more.
“However, the city’s tax levy increase was limited to 0.67%,” she added. “This level of increase in the city’s largest source of revenue is not sustainable in the long-term, and the city will need to pursue additional strategies in the future to diversify revenue sources.”
General property taxes collected by the city for 2022 — constituting 64% of general revenues — total $6,034,882, an increase of .30% or $18,266 over 2021. Intergovernmental revenues make up 22% of general revenues at $2,053,947.
Looking at 2022 general fund expenditures, $3,763,914 or 43% will be spent on public safety; $2,366,260 or 27% are spent on public works; $1,447,637 or 17% on culture and recreation; and $795,270 or 9% on general government.
Examining the 2021 mill rate as a percentage by taxing jurisdiction, she said the School District of Fort Atkinson is about 47.5% of the total mill rate, the city is about 32%, Jefferson County is approximately 17% and Madison Area Technical College is about 3.5%.
Tuesday night, council members unanimously adopted the city’s 2022 annual operating budget, for which a public hearing was held Nov. 2.
Additionally, council approved the city’s 2022 capital improvements projects budget and the 2023-27 capital improvements project plan.
Afterward, council member Megan Hartwick said she was “pretty blown away” by how extensive and thorough the budgeting process is.
“And how much time and energy our city leadership and our city department heads put into this process,” Hartwick said. “I think it’s important for the community to know that, and to understand that, and to recognize the city puts a lot of time and effort into their due diligence of making sure they are utilizing the tax dollars as best and effectively as they can.”
She strongly advised anyone who has concerns about how the city is spending money to look at the new budget document on the city’s website.
The city manager said that when she started her tenure with the city in February 2021 she was tasked with telling the story of what the city does.
“To that end, this new budget document tells the story of the services provided by the city in exchange for the taxes and fees provided by our residents and property owners,” LeMire said.
City officials, she said, have incorporated the 2022 operating budget as well as the 2022 capital improvement project budget and the 2023-27 capital improvements project plan into one document.
“Combining these documents was done in an attempt to create a single document to serve as a resource in the decision-making process throughout the year,” LeMire said.
This budget also includes narratives for each department, she said, with the goal of telling the council and the public what those departments plan to accomplish with the funding requested.
“This is a policy document, by which the council determines the programs, projects and service levels they value by providing funding,” LeMire explained. “This document also provides an opportunity to celebrate previous accomplishments, outline goals for the upcoming year and tell the story of the services we provide.”
Accomplishments
The city manager outlined some of the major goals met with the 2021 budget and additional accomplishments throughout the year.
The city qualified for the 2022 Expenditure Restraint Program, providing $190,000 in revenue from the state, she said, and borrowed for purchasing equipment including a dump/plow truck that is expected to arrive in fall 2022.
“We also coordinated the milling and overlaying, repaving and/or sealcoating of 4.7 miles of roads in 2021, representing 7% of the city’s 65 miles of roads,” LeMire said. “We were awarded and began to administer two CDBG-CLOSE (Community Development Block Grant) grants for the Loeb Lorman redevelopment project and a water main replacement
project on the city’s south side for a total of over $1.8 million.”
She said the city executed an intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Koshkonong to pave the way for annexation of the city-owned parcels along Banker Road, which has been completed. The city also commissioned a Neighborhood Plan for development of the Banker Road parcels.
“We changed (municipal) property, liability and workers compensation insurance carriers, saving almost $50,000 in premiums while offering more
comprehensive coverage, including cyber insurance,” LeMire pointed out. “And we procured technology upgrades to the council chambers to support hybrid public meetings.”
Moreover, she said, the city hired 11 new full-time city staff members: Andrew Dunham, water utility crewperson; Jeremy Lethlean, police officer; Rebecca Houseman LeMire, city manager; David Radloff, parks/aquatic center caretaker; Sarah Weihert, public relations/executive assistant; and Jakob Fiene, wastewater operations specialist.
Also, Emily Reuth, utility billing specialist; Courtney Thom, deputy clerk; Brad Friese, administrative assistant/Recreation program coordinator; Brandon Teubert, public works operations crewperson; and Nick Redenius, public works operations crewperson.
“We received a $300,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to implement a Capital Catalyst revolving loan fund to encourage new local businesses, entrepreneurship and stimulate the local economy,” LeMire noted. “We also applied for and received a Conventional Rate Case from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to increase water utility rates in order to replace 1% of our water mains annually.”
She said the city’s voting wards also were redistricted based on the 2020 U.S. Census.
“And we applied for and received a $273,000 grant from the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation to support a possible 2022 Public Safety Referendum and startup costs associated with bringing 911 Emergency Medical Services under the city’s fire department,” LeMire noted.
Major goals
The city manager then highlighted some of the major goals for next year’s budget.
“These include qualifying for the 2023 Expenditure Restraint Program, and working with the Department of Transportation and community stakeholders on the Robert Street Bridge deck replacement with safety and aesthetic improvements,” LeMire said. “Also, prepare for a possible 2022 Public Safety Referendum, and, if approved, plan, prepare and train 12 full-time firefighters and 911 emergency medical services providers, and hire two additional police patrol officers in preparation for 2023 implementation.”
Additional goals, she said, include completing work on a boundary agreement between the City of Fort Atkinson and the Town of Koshkonong;
providing a 2% wage increase for full-time employees, and a 1% wage increase for part-time and seasonal employees; and administering four successful city-wide elections.
“We want to complete final riverwalk and streetscape improvements in TID No. 7, as 2022 is the final year to spend funds,” LeMire informed. “We also want to hire a consultant to assist with downtown and Janesville Avenue corridor planning and streetscaping efforts; prepare and implement a new city council orientation process to familiarize newly elected officials with the city’s services, processes, facilities and staff; and complete two CDBG-CLOSE Projects Funds for the Lorman remediation and demolition project, and the water main and road construction project on the south side of the city.”
Moreover, she said, the city will continue to work with the state Department of Revenue to determine appropriate uses for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds; borrow for capital improvements; and continue to plan for succession in the police department, as three long-serving and respected members of the command staff are planning to retire.
“Lastly, we continue to realistically plan for equipment replacement within the city’s available resources, and maintain existing city staffing and service levels,” LeMire stated.
The city manager noted there are many changes throughout this budget from previous budgets.
“Staff made these changes with the goals of creating a more transparent and streamlined budget document that can also be used as a reference throughout the year,” LeMire said. “Staff is open to any feedback and intends to improve the budget document and process annually.
“The 2022 budget meets the goals outlined above and reflects the city’s continued commitment to provide a high level of service at the lowest possible cost,” she said.
