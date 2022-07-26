The City of Fort Atkinson will contribute $6,191 to its road aid account with a matching amount to be contributed by Jefferson County next year.
The Jefferson County Road Aid Fund, which has been in place since 2005, is a program that allows municipalities to contribute funds to an account based upon the total length of streets in its jurisdiction, up to $100 per mile. Fort Atkinson, which has 61.91 miles, will contribute the maximum amount to its account.
Fort Atkinson has contributed to the fund since 2015 and the money in the account was last used in 2019 to do small paving projects near what is now Casey’s on Whitewater Avenue and on the cul de sac of White Street, city engineer Andy Selle said at the July 19 city council meeting.
“The one time that we have used these (funds) and what I’ve continued to look for is small projects,” Selle said. “We need to get somewhere in the neighborhood of about $30,000 to $40,000 in the account and we’re approaching that now to use it toward some of these small projects.”
With the unanimous approval of the city council, Fort Atkinson now has $43,791.26 in its account with the county’s $6,191 contribution to be added in April 2023.
After money is added to the account, city staff can request to use the money for road projects, which are then completed using county construction crews.
