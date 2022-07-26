The City of Fort Atkinson will contribute $6,191 to its road aid account with a matching amount to be contributed by Jefferson County next year.

The Jefferson County Road Aid Fund, which has been in place since 2005, is a program that allows municipalities to contribute funds to an account based upon the total length of streets in its jurisdiction, up to $100 per mile. Fort Atkinson, which has 61.91 miles, will contribute the maximum amount to its account.

Load comments