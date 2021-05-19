Cassie Scolman knows a lot about coffee and those who use it as fuel for their day.
She knows her customers who come in to Beauty and the Bean by name, and even by their order.
But what Scolman didn’t know about her coffee business, she recently learned from a group of 15 students at Fort Atkinson High School who were part of an advanced marketing program that offered a month-long experience to work with a real business.
And what the students and Scolman found was that they both could take away something.
“I was really excited about the opportunity to work with them,” Scolman said. “It was interesting to see the business from a different age group perspective.”
She met the students virtually over the course of the program, and said they mainly talked about how to appeal to and include a younger demographic.
“Social media was a huge thing we talked about,” Scolman said.
The group broke into smaller ones and talked about menu items, current customer base and age groups.
Snapchat was a social media platform the students talked about, and something Scolman currently does not utilize for the business.
While TikTok might be a bit too out of Scolman’s comfort zone, other social media platforms are being looked at.
“They (students) suggested to update the space,” Scolman said. “Have more online ordering options and what to post for visuals on Instagram and Facebook.”
Scolman thought the program would be a good experience for the students because she did something similar in college.
“It was fun to see from their eyes what they look for,” she said.
The students sectioned off into different groups to take on marketing issues in the Marketing II class. They used a SWOT analysis that looks at Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats.
When he started the program more than a month ago, Michael Quesnell was looking for a business in the community willing to participate. So, he turned to a place he also is a customer at — a coffee shop.
While students might have been a little hesitant at first, Quesnell said they quickly took on the project that is something new for them.
The different components focused on marketing research and a look at a specialty industry.
Scolman said she presented four different areas of focus she wanted to work on for Beauty and the Bean.
Quesnell said the clientele of the business is about 50 and older.
“How do you reach out to a younger demographic,” he said.
After meeting with the students, they presented their solutions.
“I think all students walked away from it better and more skilled,” Quesnell said. “Everybody took something from it.”
Scolman has owned the business for almost three years but has worked there since 2006.
Michael Bills, a junior in the class, said one of the issues the students examined was that the business only is open until 2:30 p.m. each day, and not a time for a younger clientele. To attract teens to get a higher volume of business, he said hours would have to be expended.
But visibility in the community also was a factor.
“They are not even a long walk from a farmers market,” Bills said. “Set up a shop there and attract people to the business down the road.
“She (Scolman) was very receptive and very thankful for the advice,” he added. “And impressed by the depth we went to.”
Riley Rodgers, a senior, said the project was outside of her comfort zone, but that it was a great experience.
Having a real work example, she said, was important.
“You need to understand what’s going on in that business,” Riley said.
Quesnell said this experience also could help him as business could be in his college plans.
And Riley said she wants to study accounting.
The project, Quesnell said, was a chance to take a look into a local business, and meet the owner and get their feedback.
“This is a stepping stone. This is what I did here,” he said. “How can I improve on that? How can I make that better? Can I build on an idea?”
Quesnell said he hopes to keep the program going in the future at the school and the business can be a part of future learning. And something students would agree with.
“I also feel in general it’s good,” he said. “Here’s a real problem you can go out and solve.”
