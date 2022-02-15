The School District of Fort Atkinson held its first spring community engagement opportunity last Tuesday evening during which community members participated in a guided tour of the Fort Atkinson Middle School.
This engagement session was part of the school district’s ongoing efforts to provide transparency, and two-way communication with residents.
Last year, the district’s Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC) finalized a master planning recommendation to the board of education that will guide investment into district facilities to support future academic programs and create safe, healthy and vibrant learning environments.
Both the FAC and district have asked the board of education to consider investigating modernizing the four elementary schools and building a new grades 6-8 middle school. This recommendation meets all of the criteria put forward by the FAC and allows for a phased approach of the long-range master plan in order to ease the impact on taxpayers.
The school board ultimately charged the administration to further explore implementation of this Phase 2 option, which includes: Adding secure entrances at all schools; addressing urgent maintenance needs at the elementary schools, and later on modernizing learning spaces at the elementary level; construction of a new 6-8 middle school on district property surrounding the high school; continue community engagement around Phase 2 possibilities; and regularly updating the board of education on engagement and planning.
Under this scenario, the existing middle school would be razed, with the district property restored and held for future use.
Jason Demerath, director of Business Services, said the district’s current operational referendum of $3 million per year for three years will expire as of June 30, 2023.
“In preparation for referendum planning, the district has engaged the services of the Donovan Group throughout the 2021-22 fiscal year to engage the community in a meaningful conversation around both operations and facilities needs,” Demerath said at last month’s school board meeting. “The first phase of this engagement was a community survey in the fall of 2021 and a report that was shared by Mr. (Joe) Donovan at the Dec. 13 board of education meeting.”
The next phase of this community conversation, he said, will be in the form of focus groups, building tours and community engagement sessions over the winter and early spring.
“From both the survey results and these community sessions, the district should have a better understanding of the community’s desires by June, 2022 to be able to plan and make decisions over the summer in preparation for the Fall 2022 election cycle,” Demerath said with respect to placing a potential operational and/or capital referendum for facilities needs on the ballot in November 2022.
Total cost of the Phase 2 district-wide solution would be approximately $49 million to $59 million, with additional a la carte options possible depending on the result of community engagement this year.
Community partnerships also might be explored down the road.
During last Tuesday’s tour, participants were able to ask questions and dive deeper into understanding the success and the challenges of the current middle school structure.
“I appreciate the district conducting the middle school tour for the community to really get to know the building,” commented tour participant Robynn Selle. “I have been to the middle school many times, but never looked at it in terms of how the building has infrastructure and learning environment challenges.
“It was an open forum that encouraged asking questions and dialogue,” she added. “Great job to the district for creating opportunities for the community to get involved.”
The tour highlighted the dedication of the buildings and grounds staff over the years who have worked diligently to keep the building in functional condition.
“The district works hard to maintain and improve the buildings the community has entrusted to us,” Rob Abbott, superintendent, remarked on the tour.
Community member Luke Bocher commented: “I hadn’t been in that building for many, many years. It was very helpful for me to see the building and to hear the reasons for the proposed referendum. I would encourage folks to take a tour to get a better understanding of need for the proposed changes.”
A video recording of the tour will be available on the school district’s website within the next few weeks. This recording will be shared via social media and with the Daily Union and Fort Atkinson Online.
Community engagement sessions are part of the next step of the engagement process following a community-wide survey that was completed in November, and two virtual focus groups that were completed in January. The district hopes that community members will participate in these opportunities and learn more about the process until this point.
Information can be found on the school district’s website at https://bit.ly/22SDFAref. Persons who have a specific question or would like additional information on a certain topic may email info@fortschools.org or call (920) 563-7851.
Future question-and-answer community engagement opportunities are scheduled as follows:
• Discussions and Dine-In — Thursday, Feb. 24, at Good 2 Go, from 6 to 8 p.m.; and Thursday, March 31, at Fort 88 Smokehouse, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Middle school tour — Saturday, March 12, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
• Coffee and Conversation — Saturday, April 9, at Beauty & the Bean, from 8 to 10 a.m.
To help the team gauge attendance for print materials, please RSVP at: https://bit.ly/22SDFAref or call (920) 563-7851.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.