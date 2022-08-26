The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Nasco and the Hoard Historical Museum, recently organized a breakfast to welcome Fort Atkinson’s newest teachers and administrators on Thursday, August 18.
Approximately 45 newly hired teachers from Fort Atkinson’s public and private schools were invited for a meet-and-great style breakfast served by Carla’s Catering, hosted at the Hoard Historical Museum, and sponsored by Nasco.
This annual tradition is a way of thanking these educators and leaders for their investment in Fort Atkinson’s youth, and for helping prepare them for future vocations.
New teachers and administrators were welcomed by Merrilee Lee (director at the Hoard Historical Museum), Megan Hartwick (city councilperson), Jordan Nelson (customer engagement manager at Nasco), John Kutz (Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors president-lect), and Rob Abbott (School District of Fort Atkinson superintendent).
Every new teacher and administrator also received a welcome bag filled with classroom supplies sponsored by local businesses. Sponsoring businesses included:
A Better Physique, Badger Bank, Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE), Bender, Kind & Stafford Dental, Crimson Salon & Spa, Effortless Elegance, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Fort Community Credit Union, Fort Health Care, Fort Family Dental, Fort Tax Service, Frostie Freeze, Great Clips, Hometown Pharmacy, Humphrey Floral & Gift, Jefferson County Board of Realtors, Jonas Office Products, Jones Market, Klement Towing & Recovery, Madison College, mkCellular, U.S. Cellular Authorized Agent, MSI General Corp., Nasco, NextHome Success, Nitardy Funeral Home, Pick ‘n Save, Premier Bank, Rock River Dental, Thrivent Financial/Michael Stade, Waterfront Restaurant Group, World Finance Corporation and Yerges Vanliners.
