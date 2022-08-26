Hello teachers

Nasco Representative Jordon Nelson recently welcomed Fort Atkinson’s new teachers at the Hoard Historical Museum.

 Contributed

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Nasco and the Hoard Historical Museum, recently organized a breakfast to welcome Fort Atkinson’s newest teachers and administrators on Thursday, August 18.

Approximately 45 newly hired teachers from Fort Atkinson’s public and private schools were invited for a meet-and-great style breakfast served by Carla’s Catering, hosted at the Hoard Historical Museum, and sponsored by Nasco.

