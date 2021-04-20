A compensation structure for all staff in the School District of Fort Atkinson for the 2021-22 fiscal year was approved by the board of education Thursday night.
This model will provide a full market increase for all staff to bring each employee to their market value mediun. Overall, the compensation increase across all employee groups is 2.26 percent versus the 2% increase that had been projected in December.
No adjustment in pay will be awarded to those having an active improvement plan on their first day of work in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
In his presentation, Director of Business Services Jason Demerath gave a brief history of the district’s current compensation system.
The current system’s first year of implementation was in 2015-16, he said, noting it is based on three of the seven mutual interests that were developed at that time including attracting and retaining high quality employees; a reward for doing a good job, or cost of living adjustments; and honoring experience and longevity.
“Our system is, first and foremost, market based, as we gather new comparable data for every position in the district every year,” Demerath said.
This system, he said, allows real data to be used in hiring decisions, and all employees know their market rates based on that real data. This data, he said, also allows the district to prove if judgments about its employees’ compensation is valid or invalid.
“In addition, the use of market comparable data is now a regional effort with approximately 40 southern Wisconsin districts,” Demerath said, noting this effort also has begun to gain some traction in other areas of the state as well. “It is our hope that each year going forward we will be able to use current year compensation data as much as possible to inform the market analysis for every position in each group.”
In looking at administration as a group, the director said Fort Atkinson was able to obtain current year data from 14 out of 18 comparable districts and used prior year data for the other four, just as it had done in the past when it was unable to get current year data.
“Overall, this group would see a 2.77% wage increase with a total market increase of 1.6% and the CPI, or cost of living increase, being 1.23%,” Demerath said, noting the district has a couple of positions that are new to the education industry and being added in other districts as well.
When looking at certified staff, or teachers, he said the district was able to get current year data from 13 out of 16 districts, again using the prior year data for the other three just like it had done in past years. For this group, he said, the overall wage increase is 2.44% with a total market increase of 1.18%, and a negotiated CPI increase of 1.23%.
The business director said the market analysis for certified staff is built by five-year bands based on experience as well as whether or not the individual holds a bachelors or master’s degree.
Support staff in the district, he said, would receive an overall wage increase of 1.5%.
Providing some background, the business director said last year was the first year the district used actual pay rates for actual support staff individuals in other districts just like it does for teachers and administrators.
“Last year was the first year we had that data available, and as you (board) can see by the small market increase, the utilization of that data has really allowed us to get very close to the market value for each position,” Demerath said.
The director then summarized the overall financial impact for the recommended compensation increases in bringing all the groups together, showing the total current year wage and salary expenses for each group.
