Bryan “Isidro” Palacios-Perez was one of those students who’d rush through lunch so he could spend extra time practicing in the band room.
A trombone player, he participated in the high school program and had been a member of the middle school and jazz band. He also had spent some time in the orchestra program.
Had he lived, it was certain music would be part of his future.
Instead, Palacios-Perez perished a hero.
He died earlier this year at the age of 14 while trying to save his 4-year-old nephew, Ethan, from a house fire in Fort Atkinson. Both boys perished in the blaze on Jan. 23.
In Bryan’s memory, Fort Atkinson High School’s Tri-M Music Honor Society has set a special online concert to raise money for the Palacios-Perez family.
Entitled “Music for Bryan,” the concert will take place at 7 p.m. April 27, featuring a variety of live performances by soloists and small groups, as well as some pre-taped pieces submitted by students attending school virtually.
Bill Callaway, orchestra director for both the high school and middle school and advisor to the Tri-M Music Honor Society, said that members of the music honor society felt this would be the most meaningful service project they could do this school year.
The group, made up of honors music students, always does a service project. While some of the activities they might have done in a normal year were out of reach due to the pandemic, they seized on this opportunity to make a difference in the local community while honoring a young man who had given his all.
With COVID-19 raging through the community and the world, this has been a year of many losses, Callaway noted. Students lost time to be together and suffered through periods of isolation. The community lost people to the pandemic as well.
But in terms of the Fort Atkinson High School student body, Callaway said, there wasn’t a loss more keenly felt, more impactful for so many people, than Bryan’s.
The fundraiser concert on April 27 has no set monetary goal — the coordinators just want to do their part to help out the grieving family.
With the pandemic still going on and only the oldest high schoolers yet eligible for a vaccine, coordinators decided to go with a virtual, live-streamed event.
The concert includes a variety of different solos and group performances, some vocal, some instrumental, some a mix.
Examples include vocal/instrumental duets, jazz trios, vocal quartets, a string ensemble and even a faculty performance.
Most will be performed live the night of the concert on the auditorium stage, but there also will be a couple of pre-recorded performances by students who are attending school virtually this quarter.
“This cause was a really important one for our students,” Callaway said. “In addition, it provides the first opportunity our students have had to perform all year.”
The Tri-M advisor said that the school has never livestreamed an event before, but organizers feel like they’re very well prepared and they are excited about the opportunity.
“Who knows how big an audience we will have,” Callaway said.
Paige Carncross, vice president of the Fort Atkinson Tri-M group, said that Bryan was involved in the school’s music program and many members of Tri-M have been impacted by this loss.
“Through hosting this concert, we not only hope to help the Palacios-Perez family but, also, as friends and peers, to pay tribute to Bryan,” the student said.
Supporters can make a donation online at the following address: https://bit.ly/musicforbryan or via the QR code on posters for the event.
By doing so, people will receive a link to the livestream of the concert on YouTube.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, in-person attendance will not be possible.
All donations will go directly to the Palacios-Perez Family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.