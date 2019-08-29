Ask 100 different people what makes a great teacher, and you’ll get 100 different answers.
For instance, a great teacher is a good listener and someone to whom students can relate.
A great teacher has a mastery of his or her subject matter and shares it enthusiastically.
A great teacher knows how to keep students engaged, motivated and inspired.
A great teacher is open to new ideas, has humility and compassion, and always is willing to learn.
We could go on and on, but you get the idea.
Yet, judging from even this small list, it is no wonder why Fort Atkinson High School English teacher Mike Hall this week was presented the 2019 Wildermuth Award for Excellence in Education in the School District of Fort Atkinson.
This marks the 33rd year that an educator who has exhibited exemplary work has been recognized with the award, funded by the board of education, Fort Atkinson Education Association and Fort Atkinson Community Foundation. It is given in memory of Ron Wildermuth, a longtime teacher and director of instruction who died in a motorcycle crash at the beginning of the 1986-87 school year.
Educators are nominated for the award by colleagues, administrators, community members, parents and students, and Mike Hall was one of seven nominees this year who also included Susie Belzer, Becky Johnson, Sandy McClain, Becky Rossing, Kim Westby and Steve Mahoney.
Now, anyone who knows all of these nominees understands how difficult it must have been to choose just one. In fact, Mike himself said he thought it would be a toss-up between two of his colleagues. So what did the folks who nominated this English teacher say makes him a great teacher?
Pretty much all of our abovementioned virtues, as well as this: “This teacher understands that the profession of educator is that of lifelong learner,” one person wrote. “I can always count on this teacher to be a trailblazer and front runner when it comes to taking on new initiatives or being part of district committees.”
And this: “This teacher believes the most important part of being an effective educator is building relationships with students. They are a master at this, and I have made a point of emulating their ability to do so. They epitomize what it means to be a caring, dedicated professional.”
Mike has been teaching for 34 years, including 29 in the English Department at Fort Atkinson High School. He says that his career has been greatly satisfying and rewarding, and he especially loves seeing his students graduate and lead successful, enriching lives out in the world.
It certainly must be.
And so we are pleased to join the school district, FEA and the community foundation in congratulating Mike Hall on receiving this year’s Wildermuth Award for Excellence in Education. Moreover, we thank him for his dedication to Fort Atkinson’s future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.