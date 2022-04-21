Fort Atkinson’s parks and other outdoor attractions will see improvements in the near future, as the city looks to acquire federal and state grants for park upgrades using a new parks and recreation plan.
The city has not had a comprehensive parks plan of this scope since the 1990s, Brooke Franseen, Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation director, said during the meeting.
The proposed plan, she said, will be beneficial because it will allow the city to submit future grant applications and prioritize projects in the city’s parks, which have been used increasingly over the last few years.
City council members voted Tuesday to hire a consulting firm to assist in developing the plan. MSA Professional Services has assisted in park development plans for other municipalities across the state, including West Baraboo, Fox Lake, Lake Geneva, Chilton and Barneveld in 2021.
MSA project manager Becky Binz said during the meeting that MSA’s research process has helped the firm identify community needs and wants to acquire grants for specific projects when consulting in other locations.
“We’ve seen communities get as little as $100,000 to almost a million,” Binz said. “We had two splash pad projects funded for $1 million — one last year and one the year before.”
The city opted to hire MSA over five other candidates. MSA provides services including planning and facilitation, civil engineering, geospatial and analytical mapping, landscape architecture and public engagement. Public engagement for the plan includes an online survey, a local event to discuss needs and wants, and a stakeholder focus group and questionnaire.
After completing their research at the end of 2022, MSA will provide an executive summary to the city, which will help city officials decide where to allocate grant requests to assist in acquiring and developing open spaces and facilities.
The subcommittee tasked with identifying the top consultant candidate cited MSA as the top option, stating that they specifically were pleased with the firm’s summary sheet “documenting current conditions, current issues, and recommendations with priority and cost estimates,” for each city park, according to meeting materials.
Led by a team of four, MSA’s project budget is $28,000, which already was included in the city’s Parks Capital Improvements Plan budget for 2022.
