It looks like city hall is schedule for some upgrades.
With the help of a report that assesses what areas need improvement, the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building will see some upgrades and repairs in the coming years.
The 93-year-old building will undergo a detailed assessment that includes interior and exterior repairs of the current building with cost estimates, as well as areas that could be improved, such as ADA accessibility, HVAC, electrical and plumbing.
In the city council’s May 3 meeting materials, Fort Atkinson parks and recreation director Brooke Franseen wrote that the report will serve as a “road map” showing what needs to be done in the next five to 10 years and the associated costs.
The council voted unanimously to hire a consulting firm to assist in developing the plan. Plunkett Raysich Architects has assisted several Fort Atkinson clients in previous projects, including the Fort Atkinson School District and Fort HealthCare.
The city will pay Plunkett $8,800 for its four-week analysis, set to run from June into early July. The cost was already budgeted for in the Capital Improvements Plan for 2022.
Plunkett was selected over the other candidates because the firm provided more in-depth observations and recommendations for improvements, including minor repairs and realistic costs.
“I was really impressed by the sample assessments that they had submitted and the detail and level of work that they go into,” Mason Becker said.
