The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved the issuance of a $1.07 million taxable general obligation refunding bond.
The move will save city taxpayers some $145,000 over the life of the loan, according to Justin Fischer, a director of public finance with Baird, a Milwaukee-based financial services company and the city's financial advisor.
In a memo to the council, City Clerk/Treasurer/Finance Director Michelle Ebbert, offering background, noted that an original borrowing was made in 2015 when the state allowed the city to borrow $1.3 million from the Trust Funds of the State of Wisconsin to refinance the city's Wisconsin Retirement System prior service pension liability. The liability was financed using an interest rate of 7.2%.
Using that loan structure, she wrote, the loan balance was expected to increase from approximately $1.3 million to $1.9 million by 2029.
In December, Ebbert noted, Fischer reviewed the city's financial options for refinancing the State Trust Fund Loan, which was a 20-year fixed-term borrowing with an interest rate of 3.75%.
In December, Fischer advised city officials that more favorable rates were available and could offer the city a refinancing opportunity that would bring some savings. He noted that the loan was due to sunset in 2035.
Outlining terms of the debt refinancing, Fischer, pointing to a four-page overview, noted that the city is refinancing $1,074,000 using a new interest rate of 1.79%. The loan will be held with Utah-based Zions Bancorporation, he said, adding that other than the new interest rate, terms of the loan will stay the same, with an initial payment due to the bank on Feb. 22, 2021.
The loan still will sunset in 2035 and can be repaid in full anytime with a 30-day written notice, he said.
During his presentation, Fischer cited Baird and the city’s 30-year relationship, and enumerated “city financial highlights” since 1992, including: an increased fund balance from 12% in 2010 to more than 30% by 2019; an upgraded bond rating from S&P Global Ratings in 2015 from A+ to AA-, which, he said, will lead to lower cost future debt financing; formalization of the city’s reserve policy and debt management policy; eight financings totaling $37.7 million in new funding; a renovation and expansion of the city’s library in 2015;
Also, funding for major street reconstruction projects, and water, and sanitary and storm sewer improvements; a fire station renovation and expansion begun in 2019; refinancing of 10 issues generating over $1.4 million in savings; and the creation of TID (tax incremental financing districts) Nos. 6, 7 and 8, including amended project plans allowing TID No. 6 to be deemed distressed, which provided for revenue sharing from TIDs 7 and 8 to TID 6.
“We view the city’s financial management as strong, with good financial policies and practices,” Fischer said.
