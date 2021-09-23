A general development plan for U-Haul Inc. to redevelop the former Kmart Shopping Center site, at 1309 High St., was unanimously approved by the Fort Atkinson City Council Tuesday night.
Council members took that action upon staff recommendation, and subject to information included in a Vandewalle and Associates memo dated Aug. 4.
Michael Slavney, the city’s consulting planner with Vandewalle, has assisted with reviewing the U-Haul proposal.
According to Slavney, the proposed project would provide significant site, and building interior and exterior modifications.
Specifically, these changes would: Create an enlarged U-Haul facility in the existing building and parking lot on the south end of the site, including new interior self-storage facilities, and an enlarged truck and trailer rental facility; create a new U-Haul “U-Box” transshipment facility in the existing building on the north end of the site; and retain the existing commercial tenant spaces in the middle of the existing building.
The mix of the land uses, he said, would require approval of a Planned Development in order to provide flexibilities from the rules of the existing Urban Mixed Use zoning district.
Alliance Construction & Design, Inc., in conjunction with U-Haul, said in a written narrative in requesting an approval in the Planned Development District (PDD) process that the property currently is a commercial parcel containing a vacant commercial building, the former Kmart, and multi-tenant spaces like Riverfront Family Restaurant, some of which currently are leased.
According to the Alliance memo, the proposed use would be to allow multi-tenant areas to function as they are, as well as the north end of the property to remain primarily parking area.
The north end of the building would be utilized as the “U-Box” storage area to allow for storage of the U-Box rentals as well as limited-term storage of personal effects in U-Boxes. This area already has loading dock facilities.
Additionally, the old Kmart site will be renovated for a U-Haul climatized storage and retail facility allowing for indoor storage and retail sales of truck rentals and boxes, etc., as well as installation of trailer hitches.
Landscaping and green space will be added throughout the site, according to the design team, allowing for aesthetic improvement as well as giving directional flow for truck rental customers.
The buildings will stay commercial in nature and no residential development would be added with the PDD, the memo states. The surrounding properties consist of multi-family residential to the south and commercial uses to the north and west. To the east is North High Street with Klement Park and Rock River opposite North High Street.
Two vehicular entrances currently exist off East Blackhawk Drive and Woodland Drive, as well as one primary entrance centered on North High Street.
Alliance Construction & Design said this proposal will provide for storm water management practices.
Moreover, U-Haul seeks to have angled parking between the green space buffer and the shunting area. This area will feature U-Haul’s truck, cargo van, and pickup selection in a similar fashion to other automotive firms along primary road frontages.
Lastly, the design also will designate an integral part of the U-Haul customer service plan — the equipment rental return canopy — which gives specific direction to customers for returning their rental.
Both Alliance and U-Haul officials feel this redevelopment will be a substantial benefit for the City of Fort Atkinson.
“Communities across the country are facing the challenges associated with big box stores closing,” the designers stated in their memo, “leaving underused and blighted infrastructure just like the former Kmart storefront. Repurposed uses for big box stores, with large surface lots, located on larger lots in cities have been low.
“However, these forgotten structures have been able to find re-invigoration through self-storage units and commercial uses associated with self-storage,” they added.
In relationship to the comprehensive plan, both Alliance and U-Haul said they believe the proposal for the planned development is consistent with the city’s recently adopted comprehensive plan.
The city’s future land use map in the comprehensive plan designates this site in the “Planned Mixed Use” land use category, which permits a combination of light industrial, retail and automotive service uses, and as a “potential redevelopment” location.
“Several of the land uses proposed by U-Haul, and integral to the redevelopment are not permitted in the Urban Mixed Use district, and others require the granting of a conditional use permit,” Alliance designers noted. “Therefore, approval of a Planned Development is required to create the unique zoning district to accommodate U-Haul’s proposal.”
City Engineer Andy Selle said the Planned Unit Development (PUD) process allows the city to change its zoning and allow a number of prohibited uses within the district.
“In exchange, the city receives a substantial benefit from the development,” he said.
U-Haul presented a concept plan to the plan commission at its June 22 meeting, he noted.
“It formally requested the PUD zoning at the April 13 commission meeting which was approved and moved on to council which approved it on May 4,” Selle said. “The plan commission approved this General Development Plan at their last meeting on Sept. 14.”
The PUD process includes approvals of the General Development Plan by both the plan commission and city council, he said, and final, singular approval of the Specific Implementation Plan (SIP) by the plan commission.
“The latter, mostly a formality, represents the final step in the approval process,” Selle pointed out.
Once begun, he said, the U-Haul project will proceed through completion of all building and site alterations that are part of the final GDP and SIP plan approvals — with substantial completion planned for mid-August 2022. Landscaping elements ideally would be installed in October of that year, he said.
The engineer said the former Kmart site is nearing code requirements of 80% maximum impervious, or paved, surface.
“This area was developed, I’m guessing, in the 1960s when large parking lots were the norm,” Selle said. “Obviously, we’re moving away from that as we understand the storm water implications of all that runoff.
“U-Haul is committed to returning a lot of that space to green space,” he indicated. “This is, of course, an entrance feature to the city that we’ve called out in the comprehensive plan. So, any softening, greening improvements to this area that can be done are welcomed, and U-Haul is committed to doing that.”
Outside improvements, Selle said, also will include a bike stop feature.
“There will be a filling station for bike tires, given the proximity to the bike path,” he said. “There also will be an area for water (bottle)-filling and restrooms, and some signage to direct folks from the bike path into that area.”
