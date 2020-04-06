With only hours to go before Tuesday’s election, Michelle Ebbert made sure a series of pink “X” marks were in place on the floor guiding voters where to stand for social distancing.
Ten bottles of hand sanitzer were set out and a plexiglass barrier was in place to separate election workers from voters.
Ebbert, clerk/treasurer for the City of Fort Atkinson, along with her staff of 24, were ready for in-person voting during the COVID-19 pandemic that had required an extreme amount of preparation.
And then in an instant, Gov. Tony Evers postponed the statewide vote until June 9.
“I am so thankful something was done, so I don’t have to put my staff at risk and voters at risk. And now we can stay home,” Ebbert said early afternoon Monday.
But with how fast things are changing with this election,Ebbert knows that things might take another turn before Monday is over.
“Wisconsin elections are like Wisconsin weather,” she said. “If you don’t like it, wait five minutes.”
Evers on Monday afternoon issued an executive order to delay the state's presidential primary for two months due to COVID-19. And within minutes, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, issued a joint statement with Assembly speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to appeal Evers’ decision to the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.
Now, pollworkers are playing the waiting game on whether there will be an election on Tuesday or not.
Laurie Mueller, clerk and treasurer in the Village of Palmyra, said she will believe the election is postponed when it actually happens.
She is one of 14 people set to work the polls Tuesday, because so many volunteers have decided not to be part of the process this year.
They have the community room at the high school ready to go.
“I’m going to proceed with the election,” she said.
However, she is not pleased by the constant changes.
“I am very disappointed with our legislators,” she said. “We’re are just sitting here holding our breath. Do I have to watch the news every two seconds?”
Palmyra is a place with a lot of seats up for grabs in this election — three each on the village board board of trustees and Palmyra-Eagle Area School District Board of Education. And with a school that is facing $12.8 million of debt, the makeup of the latter board is part of future decisions for this school.
“I don’t think (legislators) know what goes into an election,” Mueller said. “Maybe they should follow us clerks around.”
She said that whether the election goes on as planned or is delayed should have been decided a week ago.
“Clerks are so frustrated. You try to do it right. You do one thing wrong and you feel like you let everyone down,” she said.
Evers previously had opposed moving Tuesday's election. But he's pushing to delay it until June 9 amid criticism about how in-person voting can proceed safely at a time when public health officials are discouraging groups of people from gathering to avoid spread of the virus. Some poling places in the state have closed altogether because nervous volunteers are unwilling to staff them.
For the City of Jefferson, Sarah Copsey, city clerk and treasurer, said she asked any pollworker over the age of 60 to not be part of this volunteer group of election workers. Some city employees have been reassigned to help with the election.
“We are definitely all set up. We are not going to tear everything down,” she said. “Frustrating (that) this happened at the last minute.”
Evers had been unable to strike a deal with Republicans to reschedule the election. His order comes after the GOP-controlled Legislature refused his request to cancel in-person voting on Tuesday.
The Wisconsin election is being viewed as a national test case in a broader fight over voter access in the age of coronavirus with major implications for the presidential primary contests ahead — and, possibly, the November general election.
The order, which Evers had previously said he didn't have the legal authority to make, was expected to face an immediate challenge to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is controlled 5-2 by conservative justices. One of them is on the ballot Tuesday and has not participated in other election-related legal fights, narrowing the conservative majority to 4-2.
"Your choice is to go and vote in person and take a chance on contracting COVID-19 or stay home," Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach said. "What do you think people are going to do?"
The election "must happen" because of the terms that are ending, said Republican state Rep. Ron Tusler, who tweeted over the weekend that elections continued during both the War of 1812 and the 1918 flu pandemic.
Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe warned clerks not to defy the federal court order and release any results before April 13. To reduce the chance of that happening, Wolfe told clerks to minimize access to vote totals and not transmit any until after 4 p.m. on April 13.
Republicans want to suppress turnout, particularly in Democrat-heavy Milwaukee, because that will benefit Republicans and the conservative Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who is seeking a 10-year term, Erpenbach said.
"Democrats have always been good about getting out the vote on the day of," Erpenbach said. "If you're looking at the newspapers, watching TV, you know right now it's dangerous."
Thousands of pollworkers had said they wouldn't work on Tuesday, leading Milwaukee to reduce its planned number of polling sites from 180 to just five.
George Dunst, 76, of Madison, is the former attorney for the state elections commission who has volunteered at his local polling site for nearly every election since he retired. But he's not going on Tuesday amid fears of contracting COVID-19.
"No matter what safety precautions you take, there's going to be exposure," he said. "Who knows who comes into the polling place?"
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
