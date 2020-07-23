As Republicans were set to unveil a $1 trillion stimulus package Thursday, jobless Americans were paying close attention to see if a portion of the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit would continue.
Those payments, which were part of the stimulus package approved in March, end this week persons receiving unemployment benefits.
While the future of the extra payments as part of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is uncertain, more than a half-million people in Wisconsin are still waiting for their unemployment claims to be processed.
But a bit of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic that has skyrocketed unemployment rates is the fact that job numbers are rebounding.
Workers in Jefferson County continue to return to work as the unemployment rate here continues to fall, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development.
Jefferson County had a jobless rate of 7.3 percent in June, down from 9.8 percent in May. Madison also was at 7.3 percent, while Milwaukee had one of the highest rates in the state at 11.5 percent.
Statewide, Jefferson County ranks 14th out of 72 counties. Lafayette County is at the top with a 5.7 percent of people unemployed. And Menomonie County is at the bottom with an unemployment rate of 20 percent.
The Dodge County unemployment figure is 7.3 percent, down 3.3 percent from the May rate of 9.7 percent. In May, it ranked 14th for the unemployment rate, and in June, 12th.
It is a thought that there will be an extension of some federal money for those unemployed, most likely $200 a week.
Because of the $600 weekly federal benefit, roughly two-thirds of the unemployed are receiving more in aid than they earned at their former jobs, research has shown — a finding that’s led Republicans to argue that it is discouraging people from returning to work.
Yet the additional money also has been a key source of support for people who lost jobs that no longer exist or who fear being infected by the coronavirus if they return to work.
Analysts say it’s unlikely an agreement will be reached before the end of this month and coming to one could take until mid-August. It would then take additional time for state unemployment agencies to distribute any extra benefit that is approved.
At a recent virtual meeting with the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, spoke strongly against the $600 payments, saying the practice is keeping people from rejoining the workforce.
“One of the biggest problems they’re having now is getting people to come back to work,” he said of businesses.
Calling the federal government’s addition to unemployment benefits “a very perverse incentive” because it has resulted in some people making more in unemployment compensation than they did from their wages at a job, Johnson said it should end as scheduled at the end of this month.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, said at the meeting that ending the federal aid to jobless workers entirely at the end of this month is too soon, but that extending it through the rest of the year would be too long.
Were the full $600 extended, it would boost consumer spending enough to generate roughly 1 million jobs by the end of this year, Oxford Economics estimates.
The end of the added benefit coincides with the expiration of a federal moratorium on evictions on Saturday. That moratorium bars evictions of renters who live in federally subsidized housing, and without it, about 22 million people are at risk of losing their homes across the nation.
