Courtney Majeres assembles sensory bags, earns Eagle Scout rank
Pictured is Courtney Majeres gifting the sensory and communication bags to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. Pictured is Police Captain Chad Lange (far left) and Police Chief Adrian Bump (far right).

 Contributed

When the unimaginable happens, police officers are on scene to provide assistance.

Courtney Majeres, of Fort Atkinson, offered a way for the people who are involved to find some sort of comfort. Majeres, with the help of volunteers, assembled 50 sensory and communication bags for first responders to hand out when they arrive at scenes.

