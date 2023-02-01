Pictured is Courtney Majeres gifting the sensory and communication bags to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. Pictured is Police Captain Chad Lange (far left) and Police Chief Adrian Bump (far right).
When the unimaginable happens, police officers are on scene to provide assistance.
Courtney Majeres, of Fort Atkinson, offered a way for the people who are involved to find some sort of comfort. Majeres, with the help of volunteers, assembled 50 sensory and communication bags for first responders to hand out when they arrive at scenes.
“The project will be used to aid in communication between first responders and children and those with various mental health conditions and disabilities,” she said.
Majeres completed 100 total hours of research and work towards her final project to earn her rank of Eagle Scout.
The items in the bags were purchased through funding by the Palmyra Lions, J&H Trucking, and various community members.
People purchased items off of Majeres’ Amazon wish list to contribute towards her project.
She chose to give the bags to the Fort Atkinson Police and Fire Department to support her local community.
When word spread, officials with the Palmyra Safety Department reached out to Majeres to see if they also could receive bags.
She said she was happy to furnish them.
Majeres chose this project, because it is something personal to her.
“I chose this project after watching the news and seeing so many situations where if there was better communication, so many tragedies could have been prevented,” she said. “This project also is quite personal as many people in my life, that I am close to, have braved mental health conditions such as autism, anxiety, borderline personality disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dementia, and many more.”
Majeres is a Lone Scout. That designation is available through Scouting BSA, formerly known as “Boy Scouts of America” for scouts who can’t easily join an existing troup, according to the Scouting BSA website.
She also participates in Troop 14 with her younger brother Todd Majeres who also recently completed his Eagle Scout project entailing tying fleece blankets for the homeless of Fort Atkinson. Scouting BSA began awarding Eagle Scout rank to female scouts in Wisconsin in 2021.
Her project is something she considers rewarding.
“My project went great, myself and a small group of volunteers were able to assemble the bags in just under two hours,” Courtney said.
