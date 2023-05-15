The Hoard Historical Museum will once again host a plywood-cow decorating contest as part of the museum’s annual “Dairy Day at the MOOseum” event Saturday, June 17, at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Participants will decorate a three-dimensional cow form that will be judged in a merit division and in a popular choice division.
Winners of separate categories for youth and adults, as well as a public penny vote, will be announced at Dairy Day at the MOOseum, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The decorated cow forms will be available for public viewing at the museum Tuesday, June 13, through Saturday, June 24.
Dairy Day at the MOOseum features a cow parade of the seven breeds of milking cows, games, educational activities, a calf-naming contest, grilled cheese sandwiches and a variety of ice cream floats that represent the seven breeds of cows.
The cow-decorating contest is open to all ages and to all artistic levels and abilities. Individuals, families, businesses, organizations, church groups, clubs and civic groups are invited to participate, according to a media release.
“We are excited to announce our cow-decorating contest is back again this year and encourage anyone who is interested in the contest to sign up soon,” Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum wrote in the release.
There are two sizes of cow forms available. The cow is roughly 43 inches long and 24 inches tall; the calf is roughly 33 inches long and 18 inches high. Cows are available to all entrant categories; calves are only for individual youth under 13 years of age.
The plywood forms for both cows and calves are available for pickup now at the museum. The price per cow is $30 ($25 for members of the Hoard Historical Museum) and calves are $20 ($15 for members).
Participants from last year may redecorate their cow and reenter the contest for a fee of $15 ($10 for members).
Please contact the museum at info@hoardmuseum.org or 920-397-9914 to register for the contest and to purchase a plywood-cow form.
There are a limited number of cow forms available. Participants can use a cow form from a previous year but must redecorate the cow form to create a new design. Decorated cows must be at the Hoard Historical Museum by 4 p.m., Saturday, June 10.
Cows will be on display inside the museum from Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, for public viewing during the museum’s open hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The public can vote for their favorite decorated cow in the popular choice division of the contest. Voters must bring their own pennies to vote. Cash will also be counted as votes, with one cent counting as one vote. Funds raised from the votes will be used for prize money. The cows will be outside during the Dairy Day at the MOOseum event on Saturday, June 17, and popular choice voting will conclude at 1 p.m. that day.
Winners for the second division will be selected by judges from the Dairy Day at the MOOseum planning committee. There will be five judging categories: individual youth (one youth under the age of 16 decorated the cow or calf); individual adult (one adult decorated the cow); youth group (2 or more youth decorated the cow); adult group (2 or more adults decorated the cow); and mixed group (2 or more youth and adults decorated the cow). Winners for both the popular choice and merit contests will be announced prior to the 1:30 p.m. parade of live cows on Saturday, June 17. Winners need not be present to win.
After the event is finished, the cows will be on display inside the museum for public viewing until Saturday, June 24. Decorated cows may be picked up beginning at 2 p.m. that day.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call the museums at 920-563-7769 or visit its website www.hoardmuseum.org.
