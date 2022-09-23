At the ribbon cutting are, back row, from left, Brandon Housley, Tom Moore, Ralph Lassa, Tracey Carlson, Tom Dehnert, Mike Wallace, Diane Rue, Tiffany Rahn, and Cara Heagney. Front row, from left, are Megan Cooper, Tammy Garlock, Anna Jensen, Nova Jiongco, Denise Derry, Sarah Moore, Sherry Stelse, Matt Oppermann, and Chris Scherer.
FORT ATKINSON — Crown of Life Christian Academy recently celebrated the opening of its new school with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
The endeavor took well over four years to plan and complete. According to academy officials, the new campus was always a part of the strategic growth plan and finally came to fruition this past year.
Crown of Life Christian Academy is a pre-Kindergarten to 8th-grade Christian School that offers wrap-around care, as well as childcare, year-round, to toddlers.
They employ more than 30 individuals between full and part-time and maintain 15-20 volunteers on any given week. Their mission is to serve its community through the proclamation of God’s word, the pursuit of academic excellence, and the establishment of meaningful relationships with the children and families it serves.
Services prioritize faith, scripture and excellence, while emphasizing their core values of trust, humility, teamwork and optimism. They value partnering with families to help grow and develop each student academically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually. Crown of Life focuses on and meeting the needs of all their scholars while creating leadership opportunities through the promotion of community service and good citizenship.
The new school can accommodate up to roughly 260 students. The other two campuses where their Early Childhood and Toddlers and Two’s programs are, can collectively accommodate up to another 245 students. Their 2022-2023 enrollment between all three campuses is currently at 237 with a waiting pool.
Crown of Life’s expansion allows them to continue to educate more students and share Jesus with them daily. It also allows for the educators to connect more with families who wish to feel a sense of community and be a part of their child’s education.
"This school will allow Crown of Life to continue to grow for years to come," officials said.
Crown of Life Christian Academy has three locations. The main campus is on 535 Berea Drive, Early Childhood Campus on 404 Roosevelt Street, and Toddler and Two’s on 728 Charles Street in Fort Atkinson. Their hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with school hours varying on each campus, with general drop off and pick up hours from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.