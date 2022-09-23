Crown of Life
At the ribbon cutting are, back row, from left, Brandon Housley, Tom Moore, Ralph Lassa, Tracey Carlson, Tom Dehnert, Mike Wallace, Diane Rue, Tiffany Rahn, and Cara Heagney. Front row, from left, are Megan Cooper, Tammy Garlock, Anna Jensen, Nova Jiongco, Denise Derry, Sarah Moore, Sherry Stelse, Matt Oppermann, and Chris Scherer.

 Contributed

FORT ATKINSON — Crown of Life Christian Academy recently celebrated the opening of its new school with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The endeavor took well over four years to plan and complete. According to academy officials, the new campus was always a part of the strategic growth plan and finally came to fruition this past year.

