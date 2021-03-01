When Jefferson County residents got their newspaper 75 years ago today, there was a big change.
The main headline said the “General Motors Strike May Be Nearing End,” but that was not the big news of the day.
For the first time in its history, the newspaper became a daily paper — taking on the name Daily Jefferson County Union.
And after 75 years, the paper still prints Monday through Friday with that name.
In the days leading up to newspaper becoming a daily, letters flowed in from across the state and county congratulating the owners on the new venture. The letters were printed the way they were written.
“Your grandfather, Gov. Hoard, and your father Frank Hoard, would be proud of the progress you have made in the publication of both Hoard’s Dairyman and The Jefferson County Union, (which was the name of the paper).
“But the new daily will serve in an even more important niche in the life of your fine city, which will help make Fort Atkinson a still better place in which to live,” wrote Wisconsin Gov. Walter Goodland.
The front page in the first daily issue reported on Fort and Janesville surviving a regional basketball tournament; a malt plant that was ablaze in Watertown, and that a retail committee voted to keep retailers open Friday nights.
The closing days of World War II also were in the news, as trials began in Nuremberg for Nazi war crimes.
Over the past year, the Daily Union has celebrated 150 years of publication.
Back when the paper became a daily on March 1, 1946, the cost of a single copy was 3 cents. And 10 cents a week by carrier.
In the first issue, the newspaper also boasted a new “miracle machine” that brought the news of the world to readers.
From 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day the teletype machine printed out 25,000 words of state, national and international news through the United Press.
The paper also was able to get photos from around the world, claiming that they were sped to Fort Atkinson “less than 14 hours after events have occurred.”
