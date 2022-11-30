“Most people try to find me while I paint windows and they never can, but you did.”
Daniel Erman said to a Daily Union reporter Tuesday morning while they happened to be in Fort Atkinson at the same time as him.
“Most people try to find me while I paint windows and they never can, but you did.”
Daniel Erman said to a Daily Union reporter Tuesday morning while they happened to be in Fort Atkinson at the same time as him.
Erman, who lives in Sun Prairie, owner of Signs by Dan Erman, has been an artist since he was four years old. Started with coloring books and is now creating art on business windows, lettering on cars, photo retouching, airbrush art and more.
This is Erman’s 40th year of painting on business windows to bring smiling faces to the owners and the people who pass by.
“My favorite thing is making people happy,” said Erman.
Tuesday morning he took ten minutes to paint a winter wonderland on Scottie’s Eat-Mor window at 24 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson. Within his 40 years of experience he has worked in Illinois and Wisconsin with over 170 businesses.
Not only does Erman paint on windows for the Christmas season he also paints for any season or holiday. St.Patrick's Day, Mothers Day, Valentines Day and the fall season. You name the holiday, he paints it.
Erman has taught airbrush art at Harper College and is wanting to bring back his teaching days.
“I want to start teaching people or even children what I do. I’d like to find an outside source or have a non-profit company work with me so I can teach children, at no cost, how to paint. Then maybe use those donations to go towards a non profit organization,” he said.
Erman’s art can be seen all over the area. He also was in Whitewater Tuesday painting on Jessica’s Family Restaurant window and is going to Cambridge to paint on Keystone Grill’s windows in time for an upcoming holiday parade. Erman said he works with businesses from all over but Janesville is where he is the most.
Erman recalls how painting business windows all started.
“It took me ten hours to complete my first window painting in Lombard, IL. It was worth it because that same day I received three calls from people wanting to work with me.”
Erman can be contacted at artistdan@juneau.com to be reached for working with non-profit businesses or to commission him for his artwork.
The commission cost depends on each store but the cost is around $100 a store.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.