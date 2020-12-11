All of the normal game-plans for city Parks and Recreation activities went completely out the window during this pandemic year.
But even though many of the usual recreation activities are not available, local families are responding positively to Fort Atkinson’s innovative at-home, independent, and call-in events, said Parks and Recreation Director Brooke Franseen.
Franseen took over the Fort Atkinson position in May. With the pandemic already well underway, she knew innovative planning would likely be required for the rest of the year.
As the fall rolled around and pandemic conditions only worsened, it became clear this holiday season would look different, as families sought safe ways to interact.
In a normal December, the city recreation program would be in the midst of participating in a basketball league with the surrounding communities.
Instead, this year the recreation department is doing a smaller, in-house basketball skills-and-drills program just for local youth.
However, recognizing that some families are not comfortable with that level of interaction during a pandemic, the rec department also sought some ways to engage children from their own homes.
Two new from-home holiday programs, “Jingle the Clauses” and “Sweet Candy Cane Hunt — At Home Edition” have been so well received that they’re essentially “sold out” and registration is closed.
“Jingle the Clauses,” a call-in program that allows youngsters to talk with Santa and Mrs. Claus and to share their Christmas wish lists, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14.
A total of 151 children signed up for that program, Franseen said, well over the 50 she anticipated.
Assisting with the calls will be Santa and Mrs. Claus from the traditional Fort Atkinson Holiday Light Parades (this year’s parade being canceled due to the pandemic) along with volunteers from the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club.
“I had run a program like this one in a different community,” said Franseen, who before coming to Fort Atkinson worked in a similar capacity in Cottage Grove.
Parents filled out forms for each of the participants, providing the children’s ages, teachers’ names, pets, and siblings, along with any behaviors they’d like reinforced, such as brushing their teeth before bed.
The calls will run from one to three minutes and provide pandemic era safety for all participants.
“The children can call from their homes, and our volunteers can do it from their homes,” Franseen said. “It works for everyone.”
Another at-home holiday activity the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department came up with this year, the “Sweet Candy Cane Hunt — at Home Edition,” was also met with great enthusiasm from local parents.
“I expected around 30 people to sign up for that activity, and we wound up with three times that,” Franseen said.
Through this program, families could sign up to receive activity kits for their children, including candy canes to be used for an at-home hunt; an accompanying story; a candy cane ornament craft; candy cane STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) experiments, and a hot cocoa kit.
A final Christmastime activity, “Deck the House,” went live Friday.
“We’re putting the maps and voting links together right now,” Franseen said when interviewed Wednesday morning.
The parks and rec director gave a special shout-out to Makayla Thoma, the city’s new administrative assistant/program coordinator, who is heading up the Deck the House program.
“She just started Oct. 12 with us and is doing a fabulous job working collaboratively with parks and rec departments in the area for the program,” Franseen said.
The Deck the House program is actually a cooperative project between the communities of Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Cambridge, Watertown, Fort Atkinson and Whitewater.
Through the program, local residents were asked to decorate the exterior of their homes and their yards for the holiday season, and to register their addresses so people could drive by and see all of the decorations.
Between all of the communities, the program saw around 100 properties registered.
Local families are invited to drive around to view all of the decorations and to vote on their favorites from Dec. 11 to 20. (Judging is limited to the view from the street, and participating properties are encouraged to leave their lights on during the competition from dusk through 9 p.m.)
The top three winners in each community will be announced Dec. 21 and prizes will be awarded. There also will be photos on each community’s Facebook page.
For the Fort Atkinson area, a Deck the House ornament will go out to all winners. In addition, the first-place winner will receive $50 in Chamber Bucks and the second-place winner will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks.
The following links went active Friday, Dec. 11.
The Deck the House map will be available at: https://bit.ly/jcdeckthehousemap
The voting form link is located at:
