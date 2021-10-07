After a review of the 2020 Census, a draft of a new ward map shows only minor changes for Fort Atkinson.
City council members reviewed the map Tuesday night, and feedback will be provided to city staff in preparation for possible final approval of the map by the council on Oct. 19.
Michelle Ebbert, city clerk/treasurer/finance director, said that, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. census only gets once chance, every 10 years, to count every resident in the United States. The 2020 Census, she said, marked the 24th count of the U.S. population and the first time that households were invited to respond to the census online.
“Although the U.S. Census Bureau carries out hundreds of surveys every year, its most well-known duty is still to conduct the decennial census,” Ebbert informed. “Census results have high-profile applications.
“They are used to reapportion seats in the House of Representatives, to realign congressional districts, and as a factor in the formulas that distribute hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds each year,” she added. “Because of the importance of this population count, procedural changes in the decennial census often reflect larger organization shifts at the Census Bureau.”
On Sept. 7, she said, the Executive Committee of Jefferson County reviewed and discussed the draft Tentative Supervisory District Plan.
“A draft plan was developed based on the 2020 census data, local municipalities’ current wards, and municipal boundaries,” Ebbert said. “The county tried to maintain the current wards and limit the division of wards by County Supervisory Districts; however, there are some cases where Supervisory Districts intersect current ward boundaries.”
On Sept. 14, she said, the county approved a Tentative Supervisory District plan which, in turn, allowed local municipalities to enter the WISE LR software system to adjust and reconfigure ward boundaries. The county, she said, then was in contact with municipalities that desire assistance adjusting ward boundaries and utilizing the WISE LR software system.
On Nov. 3, the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors tentatively will hold a public hearing on the final supervisory district plan, which includes municipal wards and town supervisor areas. On Nov. 9, the county board tentatively will review and approve the final supervisory district plan.
The City of Fort Atkinson has a council-manager form of government, the clerk said.
“The city council serves as the community’s legislative and policy-making board,” Ebbert said. “The five city council members are elected at large and serve the community collectively, representing all 10 current voting wards.”
The city, she said, has had nine wards in recent history with a 10th ward added in 2020 due to the annexation of a single house.
“The elector(s) in ward 10 have been included in an adjacent ward on this draft map, returning the city to 9 wards,” Ebbert said. “In the future, with the Banker Road parcel annexation, a new ward will be added.”
The clerk noted that there only are minor changes in boundaries between the city’s current ward map and the draft ward map.
“Some minor changes more evenly distributed the number of electors per ward, while remaining within the boundaries of the proposed County Supervisory Districts,” Ebbert said.
She emphasized that, “All electors in the City of Fort Atkinson vote at one polling place — city hall — so any changes to ward numbers will not impact voting location.”
“Further, the city utilizes Badger Books — electronic poll books — on Election Day, which eliminates the need for voters to stand in specific lines to vote in specific wards,” Ebbert pointed out. “All wards within the city are within the same school district, State Assembly District 33, State Senate District 11 and U.S. Congressional District 5.”
