Children in the City of Fort Atkinson will be able to collect colorful and tasty Easter eggs this year eggstra quick — and socially distanced.
A special Drive-Thru Easter Eggspress event, approved by the city council Tuesday night, will take place Wednesday, March 31, in Ralph Park.
Fort Atkinson Park and Recreation Director Brook Franseen said that in lieu of the city’s normal large Easter egg hunt in Jones Park, the city this year is offering an Easter Eggspress drive-thru to be “COVID-friendly.”
The event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., or until supplies last.
“All family participants will stay in their vehicles, drive up and pay $5 for the Easter bag and then take a COVID-friendly photo with the Easter Bunny near the vehicle,” Franseen explained. “The $5 is cash only, and no preregistration is required.”
She said the planned route, also discussed with Police Chief Adrian Bump, will direct attendees to enter the Jefferson Street parking lot using the south entrance, and exit using the north entrance with a right-hand turn. Traffic will be directed to Hake Street to disseminate.
“We feel it won’t be too crowded due to March 31st being spring break week, and then it being during the afternoon,” Franseen said. “We’re planning for 300 kids.”
Asked if there is an age limit and could adults drive through, the director replied: “Adults are absolutely welcome,” and then she added: “Adults like candy, right?!”
Council President Mason Becker commented: “Sounds like a fun event. Everybody likes Easter candy, right?”
Michelle Ebbert, city clerk/treasurer/finance director, said a special event guide and application was assembled a few years ago to assist with planning large-gathering events such as this one in Fort Atkinson. The application was created to allow appropriate contact information be obtained and forwarded to departments, as well as emergency personnel should they need to access the area.
The planning guide, she said, is designed to assist community members in the planning, preparation, and running of events and programs in the city.
