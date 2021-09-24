JEFFERSON — Elizabeth M. Durkee — charged in connection with the death of her grandmother in a house fire that occurred June 11 in Fort Atkinson — pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office has charged Durkee, 36, of 415 Foster St., Fort Atkinson, with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of strangulation and suffocation, one count of arson and one count of mutilating a corpse after authorities discovered a body inside the house fire.
After being arrested, Durkee reportedly told authorities that she lived at the Fort Atkinson residence with her 2-year-old daughter and her 72-year-old grandmother, the victim.
The Fort Atkinson Fire and Police departments were called to the residential fire which broke out at around 10:45 a.m. in the 1 ½-story single-family home at 415 Foster St. in Fort Atkinson.
According to the Department of Justice, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions and ultimately located a deceased adult victim in the residence, which was the defendant’s grandmother.
The Fort Atkinson Fire and Police Departments requested the State Fire Marshal’s Office at DOJ to investigate the death. Investigators found the circumstances of the incident suspicious, and were concerned for the location and imminent safety of a child, the defendant’s daughter, that resided at the home.
The AMBER alert had said the 2-year-old was with Durkee, who was seen leaving the fire scene with the child in a 2004 gray Chevrolet Malibu. The alert said information had been received which indicated that the child was in great danger.
The statewide AMBER Alert that was issued was canceled early Saturday morning when the 2-year-old child was safely returned.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim was in poor health and had advanced Parkinson’s disease and diabetes. She also suffered a debilitating stroke in March of 2021. She also was blind and spent much of her time bedridden.
She reportedly said she was sick of feeling bad all the time and feared going back to a nursing home. She also said she did not want to live anymore.
According to the complaint, Durkee said she covered the victim’s nose and mouth with duct tape. Durkee reportedly said that after the victim stopped moving, she covered her with a blanket. Later, Durkee said she knelt beside the victim’s bed and removed the duct tape.
The defendant said she and her daughter did not leave the house until Wednesday when they got groceries, according to the complaint. She reportedly spent most of the week deciding what to do. She thought about calling an ambulance but decided not to.
According to the complaint, on June 10, Durkee decided to start the house on fire, and have her and her 2-year-old perish in the blaze. She then got a partial can of gasoline from the garage and poured the gas on random pieces of furniture and objects throughout the first floor of the home. Durkee reportedly also poured gas on the blanket covering the victim, according to the complaint. She then decided she could not kill herself and her daughter, and put the gas can back in the garage.
The complaint states that Durkee said she woke up on Friday, June 11, at approximately 9 a.m. About an hour after she woke up, she gathered her 2-year-old daughter’s diaper bag and some toys, and put them in the car. She then put her daughter in the kitchen of the home.
Durkee reportedly then went into the bedroom where her grandmother was and lit the blanket covering the victim with a lighter. She then gathered her daughter from the kitchen and left the residence in her car.
According to reports written by Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Pertzborn, in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12, law enforcement developed information that Durkee was staying at the Super 8 Motel in Delavan where she was taken into custody after officers forced entry into her room.
The child eventually was turned over to the family at Durkee’s request.
According to reports written by DCI Special Agent Courtney Bauer, on June 14 she attended the autopsy of the victim, and said it was determined during the autopsy that the victim had died before the fire.
A pre-trial conference for Durkee has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Oct. 20.
If convicted on the homicide charge, Durkee faces a sentence of life in prison. If convicted on the strangulation and suffociation charge, she could be fined not more than $10,000 or imprisoned not more than six years, or both. If convicted on the arson charge, Durkee faces a fine of not more than $100,000 or up to 40 years in prison, or both. If convicted on the mutilating a corpse charge, she faces fines of not more than $25,000 or imprisonment not more than 12 years and six months, or both.
