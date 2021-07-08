On Thursday, July 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. the BUSeum, a traveling museum, will be at the Jones Park shelter near the corner of South 6th and Milo streets. This mobile museum, housed in a retrofitted school bus, brings history to life for audiences. The five focus topics of the overall exhibit and multi-media presentations present case studies obscured by time: anti-German hysteria of World War I, the flu pandemic of 1918-19, Prohibition-era bootlegging in the American heartland, the “second wave” of the Ku Klux Klan in the Midwest of the 1920s, and farmer rebellions during the Great Depression. Each tour takes approximately 1 hour. The Buseum will be available during the four-hour time frame so persons can attend at a time convenient for them. Michael Luick-Thrams, curator of the Buseum, will discuss the “Great Cow War” at 6 p.m. This presentation will take place in the shelter. For additional information, contact Amy Christian at the Dwight Foster Library at (920) 563-7790.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.