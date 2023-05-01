Listed are upcoming events for the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
The Friends of the Library will be having its book sale on May 13 from 9 a.m. until noon. Stop down and pick out some items to have in your home library.
Listed are upcoming events for the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
The Friends of the Library will be having its book sale on May 13 from 9 a.m. until noon. Stop down and pick out some items to have in your home library.
No Storytime in May. Storytime will resume in June.
Lego Club: May 15, 3:30- 4:30 p.m. Join other Lego enthusiasts and build a Lego creation according to a monthly theme.
Lunch Bunch for Homeschoolers: May 17, 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Bring your lunch to the library and meet other homeschooling families. Library staff will read books, share library resources, and offer time to chat and socialize.
Breastfeeding Support Group: May 4, 11 a.m. Are you looking for extra support with breastfeeding? Come share your triumphs and struggles. Babies, siblings, and family members are welcome.
Cooking Club: May 16, 1 p.m. On the third Tuesday of every month, we gather together to share recipes we have made from our selected cookbook of the month. Stop by the second floor service desk to choose a recipe and then join us for a delicious time!
Downloading 101: May 17, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30p.m. Want to learn about downloading apps on your devices, digital books, QR Codes, streaming movies, and music? Then bring your device, login information, and passwords because we are doing a workshop on how to use these incredible tools to enhance your life!
2023 Reading Challenge: 2 books over 12 months. There is a theme for each month and you keep track of the title you read for each month. Come on in and pick up a sheet with all of the information!
Upcoming events
Play Pokémon: May 22, 4-5 p.m. Come play the Pokémon Trading Card Game with other Pokémon trainers! You can bring your own cards or borrow a deck from the library to learn how to play. Recommended for kids ages 7-12.
Dementia Live: May 24, 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Registration required. The ADRC will provide VR equipment to simulate an experience of living with dementia. Registration is required sign up at the main service desk.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.