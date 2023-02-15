Listed are upcoming events for the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
Storytimes:
Baby Time: Thursdays 10 a.m.
Toddler Time: Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Family Storytime: Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Pajama Storytime: Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Lego Club: Feb. 20, 3:30 — 4:30 p.m.
Play pokemon: Feb. 27 at 4 — 5 p.m.
Activities geared towards adults:
Cooking Club: (Feb. 21 at 1 — 2:30 p.m.): On the third Tuesday of every month, the Cooking Club gathers together to share recipes, members have made from the selected cookbook of the month. Stop by the second floor service desk to choose a recipe and then join us for a delicious time!
Travelogue Series: Join the library for the 10th anniversary of the Friends of Dwight Foster Public Library Winter Travelogue Series where members of the community share their travels and experiences.
Paris: March 9 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m with Jim Marousis and Karen Reinhardt
Australia and New Zealand: March 23 at 1 p.m. with Ken Stetson
Mexico: March 23 at 7 p.m. with Catherine Wilson
2023 Reading Challenge: 12 books over 12 months. There is a theme for each month and you keep track of the title you read for each month. A sheet with information can be picked up at the library.
StoryCorps: Two microphones. Two people. One incredible conversation.
We invite you to share and record a conversation with a family member or friend for generations to come with our new Gathering and Sharing Stories initiative.
Bridges Library System and Dwight Foster Public Library has partnered with StoryCorps, a national oral history non-profit, to record and preserve community stories and we’d love for you to be part of it! The interviews will be on March 25, 27, 29 and also on April 3.
All stories are recorded with a trained facilitator from Dwight Foster Public Library. Recordings can then be added to the StoryCorps Archive and Library of Congress (optional) or kept private based on the participants’ wishes. Participants are given access to their copies of their conversations as well.
What is StoryCorps?
StoryCorps’ mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world. At the same time, StoryCorps is creating an invaluable archive for future generations online and in the Library of Congress.
What can participants expect?
A trained facilitator from the library will contact participants to set up the recording date, meet them at the decided location, go over the paperwork, and help both conversation partners settle in and get comfortable.
Participants will have up to 40 minutes to record a conversation. Participants can choose their conversation partner and what they would like to talk about.
The recording is audio only. No video will be taken. Participants decide whether to share their recording or keep it private.
Interested?
Contact Amy Christian at achristian@fortlibrary.org or 920-563-7790. You can also sign up for more information at https://bridgeslibrarysystem.org/storycorps/.
