Listed are upcoming events for the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
Storytimes:
Baby Time: Thursdays 10 a.m.
Toddler Time: Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Family Storytime: Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Pajama Storytime: Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Lunch Bunch for Homeschoolers: (Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.): Bring your lunch to the library and meet other homeschooling families. Library staff will read books, share library resources, and offer time to chat and socialize.
Activities geared towards adults:
Cooking Club: (Feb. 21 at 1 — 2:30 p.m.): On the third Tuesday of every month, the Cooking Club gathers together to share recipes, members have made from the selected cookbook of the month. Stop by the second floor service desk to choose a recipe and then join us for a delicious time!
Travelogue Series: Join the library for the 10th anniversary of the Friends of Dwight Foster Public Library Winter Travelogue Series where members of the community share their travels and experiences.
Celebrating Mardi Gras: Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. and at 7 p.m., with Sandra Czech. Travels though Concord, MA: Visiting the Literary Sites of Lousia May Alcott: Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. with Jill Fuller.
Memory Café: (Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. — noon) Sweet Hearts is the theme this month. Participants will be decorating cookies and checking out a surprise game. This is a social gathering for individuals with early-stage dementia or mild cognitive impairment and a care partner.
Veterans Café: (Wednesday mornings 8:30 a.m. — noon): This gathering is sponsored by the U.S. Veterans Project Library. Don Millar, USMC veteran of the Korean War, hosts visitors with donated smack and information. Veteran, their family members and the general public are welcome to stop by. Bring with you questions about serving in the military, military history or services for vets.
2023 Reading Challenge: 12 books over 12 months. There is a theme for each month, keep track of the title you read for each month. Come in the library and pick up a sheet with all of the information!
