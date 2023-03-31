Listed are upcoming events for the Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson.
The Friends of the Library will be starting its book sales again beginning on April 8 from 9 a.m. — noon.
Storytimes:
Baby Time: Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Toddler Time: Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Family Storytime: Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Pajama Storytime: Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Around the Farm with Inga Witscher (April 1 @ 11 a.m.): Join Inga Witscher, host of the PBS television series Around the Farm Table, for an educational and entertaining cooking demonstration featuring Inga’s favorite spring ingredients. This event is in the FCCU Community Room.
Planting for a Buzz: A Guide to Pollinator Friendly Gardening (April 4 @ 2 p.m.): Join Julie Hill, Horticulture Outreach Specialist, for this free program to learn more about how you can plan for your yard and garden to be pollinator friendly this year.
Breastfeeding Support Group (April 6 @ 11 a.m.): Come share your triumphs and struggles. Babies, siblings, and family members are welcome.
2023 Reading Challenge: 12 books over 12 months. There is a theme for each month and you keep track of the title you read for each month. Visit the library and pick up a sheet with all of the information.
Lego Club (April 17 @ 3:30 — 4:30 p.m.): Join other Lego enthusiasts and build a Lego creation according to a monthly theme.
Cooking Club (April 18 @ 1 p.m.): The Cooking Club will follow the honey theme for April’s get together with the cookbook, “Honey: A Complete Guide to Honey’s Flavors and Culinary Uses” by Hattie Ellis. Join the library on the third Tuesday of every month as participants gather together to share recipes they have made from selected cookbook of the month. Stop by the second floor service desk to choose a recipe.
Adult Book Club (April 18 @ 3 p.m. and April 20 @ 6:30 p.m.): “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult will be the book for this month’s discussion to continue with the honey theme. The Adult Book Club meets quarterly and the selected titles will alternate between fiction, non-fiction, and YA titles. The discussion will be led by Adult Services Librarian, Deb Bauer. Copies of the selected title will be available in multiple formats at the main service desk.
Downloading 101 (April 19 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30p.m.): The library will be hosting a workshop on how to use devices, digital books, QR Codes, streaming movies, and music.
Lunch brunch for homeschoolers (April 19 at 11 — 12:30 p.m.): Bring your lunch to the library and meet other homeschooling families. Library staff will read books, share library resources, and offer time to chat and socialize.
Play Pokémon (April 24 at 4 — 5 p.m.): Come play the Pokémon Trading Card Game with other Pokémon trainers. You can bring your own cards or borrow a deck from the library to learn how to play. Recommended for kids ages 7-12.
Friends of the Library Author Series (April 29 at 11 a.m.): Maggie Ginsberg, author of the novel “Still True,” will visit the Dwight Foster Public Library to discuss her newest work.
Contact Amy Christian at achristian@fortlibrary.org or 920-563-7790 with any questions.
