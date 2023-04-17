Listed are upcoming events for the Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Storytimes:Baby Time: Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Toddler Time: Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Family Storytime: Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Pajama Storytime: Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Lego Club (April 17 at 3:30 — 4:30 p.m.): Join other Lego enthusiasts and build a Lego creation according to a monthly theme.
Lunch Bunch for Homeschoolers (April 19 at 11:30 — 12:30 p.m.): Bring your lunch to the library and meet other homeschooling families. Library staff will read books, share library resources, and offer time to chat and socialize.
Play Pokémon (April 24 at 4 — 5 p.m.): Come play the Pokémon Trading Card Game with other Pokémon trainers! You can bring your own cards or borrow a deck from the library to learn how to play. Recommended for kids ages 7-12.
ADULTSCooking Club: (April 18 at 1 p.m.): The Cooking Club will follow the honey theme for April’s get together with the cookbook, “Honey: A Complete Guide to Honey’s Flavors and Culinary Uses” by Hattie Ellis. Join the library on the third Tuesday of every month as participants gather together to share recipes they have made from the selected cookbook of the month. Stop by the second floor service desk to choose a recipe.
Adult Book Club (April 18 at 3 p.m. or April 20 at 6:30 p.m.): “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult will be the book for this month’s discussion to continue with the honey theme. The Adult Book Club meets quarterly and the selected titles will alternate between fiction, non-fiction, and YA titles. The discussion will be led by Adult Services Librarian, Deb Bauer. Copies of the selected title will be available in multiple formats at the main service desk.
Downloading 101 (April 19 at 10:30 a.m. or 5:30p.m.): Want to learn about downloading apps on your devices, digital books, QR Codes, streaming movies, and music? Then bring your device, login information, and passwords because the library is doing a workshop on how to use these tools.
Friends of the Library Author Series (April 29 at 11 a.m.): Maggie Ginsberg, author of the novel Still True, will visit the Dwight Foster Public Library to discuss her newest work.
2023 Reading Challenge-12 books over 12 months. There is a theme for each month and you keep track of the title you read for each month. Come on in and pick up a sheet with all of the information.
Breastfeeding Support Group (May 4 at 11 a.m.): Are you looking for extra support with breastfeeding? Come share your triumphs and struggles. Babies, siblings, and family members are welcome.
Cooking Club (May 16 at 1 p.m.): On the third Tuesday of every month, participants gather together to share recipes they have made from the selected cookbook of the month. Stop by the second floor service desk to choose a recipe.
Dementia Live (May 24 at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.): The ADRC will provide VR equipment to simulate an experience of living with dementia. Registration is required, sign up at the main service desk.
