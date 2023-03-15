Listed are upcoming events for the Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Storytimes:
Baby Time: Thursdays 10 a.m.
Toddler Time: Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Family Storytime: Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Pajama Storytime: Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Lego Club (March 20 @ 3:30 — 4:30 p.m.): Join other Lego enthusiasts and build a Lego creation according to a monthly theme.
Lunch brunch for homeschoolers (March 22 @11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.): Bring your lunch to the library and meet other homeschooling families. Library staff will read books, share library resources, and offer time to chat and socialize.
Play Pokémon (March 27 @ 4 — 5 p.m.): Come play the Pokémon Trading Card Game with other Pokémon trainers. You can bring your own cards or borrow a deck from the library to learn how to play. Recommended for kids ages 7-12.
Cooking Club (March 21 @ 1 p.m.): On the third Tuesday of every month, participants gather together to share recipes they have made from the library’s selected cookbook of the month. Stop by the second floor service desk to choose a recipe.
Travelogue Series: Join the library for the 10th anniversary of the Friends of Dwight Foster Public Library Winter Travelogue Series where members of the community share their travels and experiences.
Australia and New Zealand: March 23 at 1 p.m. with Ken Stetson
Mexico: March 23 at 7 p.m. with Catherine Wilson
Veterans Café: (Wednesday mornings 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.): This gathering is sponsored by the U.S. Veterans Project Library. Don Millar, USMC veteran of the Korean War, hosts visitors with donated snacks and information. Veterans, their family members, and the general public are welcome to stop by. Bring your questions about serving in the military, military history, or services for veterans.
2023 Reading Challenge:12 books over 12 months. There is a theme for each month and you keep track of the title you read for each month. Come into the library and pick up a sheet with all of the information.
Around the Farm with Inga Witscher( April 1 @ 11 a.m.): Join Inga Witscher, host of the PBS television series Around the Farm Table, for an educational and entertaining cooking demonstration featuring Inga’s favorite spring ingredients.
Planting with Pollinators (April 4 @ 2 p.m.): Master Gardener Julie Hill will present information about different pollinators and how they can increase the quality and volume of your gardens. Join the library to create a more inviting environment for pollinators.
Adult Book Club (April 18 @ 3 p.m. and April 20 @ 6:30 p.m.): “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult will be the book for this month’s discussion. The Adult Book Club meets quarterly and the selected titles will alternate between fiction, non-fiction, and YA titles. The discussion will be led by Adult Services Librarian, Deb Bauer. Copies of the selected title will be available in multiple formats at the main service desk.
Downloading 101 (April 19 @ 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.): Want to learn about downloading apps on your devices, digital books, QR Codes, streaming movies, and music? Then bring your device, login information, and passwords because the library is doing a workshop on how to use these items.
Friends of the Library Author Series (April 29 @ 11 a.m.): Maggie Ginsberg, author of the novel “Still True,” will visit the Dwight Foster Public Library to discuss her newest work.
StoryCorps: Two microphones. Two people.
Bridges Library System and Dwight Foster Public Library has partnered with StoryCorps, a national oral history non-profit, to record and preserve community stories. The interviews will be on March 25, 27, 29 and also on April 3.
All stories are recorded with a trained facilitator from Dwight Foster Public Library. Recordings can then be added to the StoryCorps Archive and Library of Congress (optional) or kept private based on the participants’ wishes. Participants are given access to their copies of their conversations as well.
What is StoryCorps?
StoryCorps’ mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world. At the same time, StoryCorps is creating an invaluable archive for future generations online and in the Library of Congress.
What can participants expect?
A trained facilitator from the library will contact participants to set up the recording date, meet them at the decided location, go over the paperwork, and help both conversation partners settle in and get comfortable.
Participants will have up to 40 minutes to record a conversation. Participants can choose their conversation partner and what they would like to talk about.
The recording is audio only. No video will be taken. Participants decide whether to share their recording or keep it private.
Interested?
Contact Amy Christian at achristian@fortlibrary.org or 920-563-7790. You can also sign up for more information at https://bridgeslibrarysystem.org/storycorps/.
