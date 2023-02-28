Listed are upcoming events for the Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Storytimes:
Baby Time: Thursdays 10 a.m.
Toddler Time: Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Family Storytime: Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Pajama Storytime: Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Breastfeeding support group (March 2 @ 11 a.m.): Are you looking for extra support with breastfeeding? Come share your triumphs and struggles. Babies, siblings, and family members are welcome.
Travelogue Series: Join the library for the 10th anniversary of the Friends of Dwight Foster Public Library Winter Travelogue Series where members of the community share their travels and experiences.
Paris: March 9 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m with Jim Marousis and Karen Reinhardt
Australia and New Zealand: March 23 at 1 p.m. with Ken Stetson
Mexico: March 23 at 7 p.m. with Catherine Wilson
How to start your own cookbook (March 8 @ 10:30 p.m.): Are you interested in starting your own book club, but don’t know what to do? Join the library to get pointers and tips on what to do.
Friends of the Library Author Series (March 11 @ 11 a.m.): Author Lauren Fox will visit the Dwight Foster Public Library to share insights and read from Send for Me, a TODAY Show #ReadWithJenna Book Club Pick, and the New York Times bestseller.
Starting Seeds Indoors with Master Gardeners (March 13 @ 2 p.m.): Join UW Extension Master Gardener Volunteers Sue and Ruth as they share the finer points of starting seeds at home. The Seed Lending Library will also open that day so come and learn about starting seeds indoors and then check out the seeds you want to start your own garden.
Adult Craft Bags will be available to check out also. The craft bags will include all materials needed to make a set of Mason Jar Lid Garden Stakes.
Downloading 101 (March 15 @ 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.): Want to learn about downloading apps on your devices, digital books, QR Codes, streaming movies, and music? Then bring your device, login information, and passwords because the library is doing a workshop on how to use these items.
Veterans Café: (Wednesday mornings 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.): This gathering is sponsored by the U.S. Veterans Project Library. Don Millar, USMC veteran of the Korean War, hosts visitors with donated snacks and information. Veterans, their family members, and the general public are welcome to stop by. Bring your questions about serving in the military, military history, or services for veterans.
2023 Reading Challenge-12 books over 12 months. There is a theme for each month and you keep track of the title you read for each month. Come into the library and pick up a sheet with all of the information.
Cooking Club (March 21 @ 1 p.m.): On the third Tuesday of every month, participants gather together to share recipes they have made from the library’s selected cookbook of the month. Stop by the second floor service desk to choose a recipe.
Around the Farm with Inga Witscher( April 1 @ 11 a.m.): Join Inga Witscher, host of the PBS television series Around the Farm Table, for an educational and entertaining cooking demonstration featuring Inga’s favorite spring ingredients.
Planting with Pollinators (April 4 @ 2 p.m.): Master Gardener Julie Hill will present information about different pollinators and how they can increase the quality and volume of your gardens. Join the library to create a more inviting environment for pollinators.
Contact Amy Christian at achristian@fortlibrary.org or 920-563-7790 with any questions.
