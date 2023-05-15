Listed are upcoming events for the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
No Storytime in May. Storytime will resume in June.
Play Pokémon: May 22, 4-5 p.m. Come play the Pokémon Trading Card Game with other Pokémon trainers! You can bring your own cards or borrow a deck from the library to learn how to play. Recommended for kids ages 7-12.
Cooking Club: May 16, 1 p.m. Join us on the third Tuesday of every month as we gather together to share recipes we have made from our selected cookbook of the month. Stop by the second floor service desk to choose a recipe and then join us for a delicious time!
Downloading 101: May 17, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30p.m. Want to learn about downloading apps on your devices, digital books, QR Codes, streaming movies, and music? Then bring your device, login information, and passwords because we are doing a workshop on how to use these incredible tools to enhance your life!
Dementia Live: May 24, 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Registration required. The ADRC will provide VR equipment to simulate an experience of living with dementia. Registration is required sign up at the main service desk.
2023 Reading Challenge: 12 books over 12 months. There is a theme for each month and you keep track of the title you read for each month. Come on in and pick up a sheet with all of the information!
Upcoming events
Summer Reading Program: June 1- July 31. The library will offer separate reading challenges for babies and toddlers, kids, teens, and adults. Log your summer reading and activities in Beanstack to earn badges, prizes, and tickets for our raffle drawings. Visit fortlibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack Tracker app to register and log your reading. Paper reading logs will be available upon request. Pre-registration begins on May 1st.
Volunteering for Teens: Orientation Sessions on Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m. or Wednesday, May 31, at 3:30 p.m. Students entering 6th grade and older can volunteer as Summer Reading Program Helpers to encourage kids to read and to help kids collect their prizes. Those who volunteer at least seven hours will be invited to a Summer Reading Program Helper pool party on August 8. Anyone interested in being a SRP Helper must attend one of the orientation sessions at the library listed above.
Breastfeeding Support Group: June 1, 11 a.m. Are you looking for extra support with breastfeeding? Come share your triumphs and struggles. Babies, siblings, and family members are welcome.
Storytimes will resumes June 1:
Baby Time: Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Toddler Time: Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Storytime in the Park: Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Jones Park in June and July. Check our Facebook or call for weather-related cancellations.
Crafternoon: Starting on June 7 every Wednesday from 1 — 3 p.m. Do you like to do arts and crafts, and want to meet fellow crafters? This is the place for you on Wednesdays. Starting on June 7, your library will be hosting Crafternoon from 1 — 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons. There will be craft supplies provided and this will be self-directed to allow your creativity to run wild!
Family Fort Building: June 9, 5:30 — 7 p.m. Stay in the library after hours to create a cool reading fort! Bring a good book, a flashlight, and indoor fort-building materials—such as sheets, pillow, and blankets. The library doors will be locked at 6 p.m. All kids must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Glow sticks and a snack will be provided.
Adult Craft Bags: DIY Sponge Water Bombs Beginning on June 12. DIY Sponge Water Bombs-Pick up and check out one of our Adult Craft Bags to make a handful of Summer fun for a hot day. Supplies and instructions will be in the bag. You can even checkout a bag and bring it to our Crafternoon program to create it. Limited supply so scoop, them up early!
Memory Café: Strawberries: June 12, 10:30 a.m. A Memory Café is an informal social gather for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner. June’s theme is strawberries so hope you can join us as we welcome Warm Belly Farms to our Café. See our website at librarymemoryproject.org for more information.
Make Your Own Mini Buttons: June 13, 2 p.m. Make your own mini button pins. Button-making supplies will be provided.
Snake Discovery: June 15, 1:30 p.m. Slither into the world of reptiles to meet the species that call Minnesota and Wisconsin home!
Play Pokemon: June 19, 4 — 5 p.m. Play the Pokemon Trading Card Game with other Poekmon trainers. You can bring your own cards or borrow a deck from the library to learn how to play. Recommended for kids ages 7-12.
Cooking Club: June 20, 1 p.m. “Plant You’’ cookbook by Carleigh Bodrug, will be our Cooking Club title for June. Join us on the third Tuesday as we gather together to share recipes we have made for our selected cookbook of the month. Stop by the second floor service desk to choose a recipe to make for that day and then join us for a delicious time of tasting everyone’s creations!
Getting Started with a Plant-Based Diet: June 20, 6:30 p.m. Getting Started with a Plant-Based Diet — Certified plant-based health coach and physical therapist Michele Stamn will share the whys and how’s behind her own transition to a plant-based diet. Michele will detail tips and tricks for making this healthy way of eating fun, easy, and delicious. She is excited to meet you and share with you some of her favorite plant-based resources, including the “Plant You’’ cookbook by Carleigh Bodrug, which is our Cooking Club title for June.
Learn About Monarchs: June 21, 6:30 p.m. Karen Albrecht, also known as the Butterfly Lady, will share information about the life cycle and migration patterns of monarch butterflies as well as how to raise monarch caterpillars to help ensure their survival to adult butterflies. This program is appropriate for all ages but children under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
Slow Jogging: June 22, 1:30 p.m. Here is another way to do an activity that is “All Together Now”! Find out the what Slow Jogging is and the health benefits from James Rohrer. This belief is, “If you are not smiling, slow down”. This program will be held in the FCCU Community Room.
Giant Jigsaw Puzzle: Beginning June 26. Your library is known for patrons with the love of Puzzles! To go along with the SRP theme, “All Together Now”, we wanted to share a giant puzzle to work on all together beginning the week of June 26. Stop in at the second floor desk to add your pieces to the puzzle! Did you know that we even have a puzzle cart that anyone may donate or take puzzles from to do at home? Drop one off or pick one up anytime.
Rock Painting for Teens: June 27, 3:30 p.m. Join local artist Sally Koehler for a rock painting workshop.
Rock Painting for Kids: June 27, 6 p.m. Join local artist Sally Koehler for a rock painting workshop.
Adult Lego Night: June 28, 5:30 p.m. Legos are not just for kids! Calling all “Big Kids”! We will be hosting a Lego night for adults to create their own creations at our library. This will be a drop in and build event. Legos will be provided, just bring your imagination and a friend to create with.
Hale o Malo: Hands-On Hawaii Cultural Entertainment June 29 at 1:30 p.m. Maila Chow will host this interactive program and use authentic cultural artifacts such as lava rocks, sea turtle shells, and traditional Hawaiian dance implements as a hands on catalyst for education, fun, and culture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.