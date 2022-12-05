Flanked by signs delineating various county recreational trails, Dakota Friend is shown at the City of Fort Atkinson's boat launch on the Rock River. It is there that he plans to install a kayak launching point. Friend's concept is part of his plan to better the city and earn status as an Eagle Scout.
Dakota Friend wishes to install a kayak launch on the
municipal boat launch for his Eagle Scout Project. The
launch will allow for loading and unloading of kayaks
at the municipal dock. Mr Friend will provide a brief
presentation to the Planning Commission outlining his
proposal.
PUBLIC NOTICE:
Public notice is not required for the Public Monument
Review process.
COMPREHENSIVE LAND USE PLAN (2019):
N/A
PUBLIC MONUMENT PURPOSE:
One of the objectives of the Public Monument/Building Review process is to identify and explain the
public purpose of a proposed public monument/improvement to ensure that it serves the community
as a whole, not just an individual or group.
MAINTENANCE PLAN:
Another objective of the Public Monument/Building Review process is to identify the short and longterm maintenance needs of the monument or building and properly plan for them, with the hope
that all future maintenance, repair, and replacement of structures does not fall onto the City. Dakota
will fund raise and install the kayak launch as part of his project. The City will then install and remove
the launch along with the other municipal piers at this location going forward.
Request for Public Monument/Building Review
PMR-2022-01
July 26, 2022
2
RECOMMENDATION:
Staff recommends that the Plan Commission review the application and recommend that the City
Council approve this request allowing the installation of the kayak launch on the municipal boat
launch.
According to Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire
The City is supportive of Dakota Friend’s efforts at fundraising for a kayak launch to be installed at the City’s downtown boat launch for his Eagle Scout project. He presented the project to the Plan Commission on November 22nd, and the Plan Commission recommended the City Council approve the project. The City Council will review the project tomorrow evening.
Dakota worked with City staff to ensure an appropriate location for the kayak launch that would not interfere with other users of the municipal boat launch and docks. The kayak launch will be installed and removed by City staff annually with the docks. We are pleased that Dakota had the idea to add the launch, which will allow easy access to the Rock River for kayakers.
There are no other municipal kayak launches in the City. We are excited to support Dakota’s efforts and hope that the kayak launch encourages more people to enjoy the City’s downtown and the Rock River.
