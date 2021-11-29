Enbridge Energy is reporting that cleanup of Blackhawk Island, following a chemical spill, “continues to progress very nicely.”
Jon Eisele — community relations specialist in public affairs, communications and sustainability at Enbridge — said the firm has obtained permission from an adjacent landowner to install a new monitoring well on the west side of Blackhawk Island Road as part of a Department of Natural Resources request.
In April, it was determined that Enbridge apparently had waited more than one year to notify the Wisconsin DNR of a spill on one of its pipelines near Fort Atkinson and Lake Koshkonong.
The pipeline, Line 13, also known as the Southern Lights Pipeline, starts in Manhattan, Ill., and runs through Wisconsin and Minnesota, delivering products to Enbridge’s Edmonton terminal in Alberta, Canada, according to the company’s website. The line transports 180,000 barrels per day of petroleum diluent, which is used to dilute heavy oils for easier transportation.
The spill occurred on Blackhawk Island Road, near the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong.
Eisele said Enbridge was planning a third round of water sampling at all potable wells within 1,800 feet of the chemical release, and has installed 11 remediation wells and an automated product-recovery system that has recovered 705 gallons to date. Enbridge also has submitted an Interim Action Construction Completion Report to the Wisconsin DNR.
“We have completed all of the work proposed and approved by the DNR in the Supplemental Site Investigation Work Plan,” he said.
Enbridge performed groundwater monitoring in April, July and October, and reported all data to the DNR. The next event is planned for January 2022, according to Eisele.
“The groundwater plume appears to be stable and not increasing in size,” he said. “We have performed potable well-sampling events in April and July. We reported all data to respective landowners and the DNR. We continue to see no detections of diluent.”
A report from Enbridge stated that an alarm alerted the company to the leak on April 26, 2019. Samples then were collected from around the site to determine the source of the leak.
It wasn’t until May 17 that the leak was identified as coming from a faulty elbow joint and was stopped. The valve was replaced on June 2.
“The company continued to excavate the site and test soil and nearby wells for contamination, but the leak was not reported to the DNR until July 31, 2020, over a year after the spill occurred. In November, the company reached the conclusion that 29 to 33 barrels of diluent were released into the ground,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. “Trevor Nobile, a field operations director for the DNR, said that while agency rules ask companies to report spills right away, it’s not uncommon for there to be a delay in reporting until more is known. But, he said, Enbridge has been proactive about meeting with the agency, and keeping up with testing and remediation of the site.”
The company is going to continue remediation efforts at the site, according to Juli Kellner, a communications staff member for Enbridge. She said the company will continue to work with landowners impacted by the spill.
A call to the DNR seeking comment was not returned by the Daily Times press time Friday.
Enbridge petroleum product pipelines run through the Jefferson County communities of Lake Mills, Oakland and Waterloo and Town of Koshkonong.
