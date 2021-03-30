The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that Enbridge Energy apparently waited more than one year to notify the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources of a spill on one of its pipelines near Fort Atkinson and Lake Koshkonong.
The newspaper said Line 13, also known as the Southern Lights Pipeline, starts in Manhattan, Ill., and runs through Wisconsin and Minnesota, delivering products to Enbridge’s Edmonton terminal in Alberta, Canada, according to the company’s website. The line transports 180,000 barrels per day of petroleum diluent, which is used to dilute heavy oils for easier transportation.
The spill took place on Blackhawk Island Road, near the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong.
The Journal Sentinel said a report from Enbridge stated that an alarm alerted company officials to the leak on April 26, 2019. After that, samples were collected from around the site to determine where the leak was coming from.
It wasn’t until May 17 that the leak was identified as coming from a faulty elbow joint and stopped. The valve was replaced on June 2.
“The company continued to excavate the site, and test soil and nearby wells for contamination, but the leak was not reported to the DNR until July 31, 2020 — over a year after the spill occurred,” Journal Sentinel’s Laura Schulte wrote. “In November, the company reached the conclusion that 29 to 33 barrels of diluent were released into the ground.”
Trevor Nobile, a field operations director for the DNR, said that while agency rules ask companies to report spills right away, it’s not uncommon for there to be a delay in reporting until more is known. But, he said, Enbridge has been proactive about meeting with the agency, and keeping up with testing and remediation of the site.”
The Jefferson County Law Enforcement and Emergency Management Committee heard a report on the matter Friday and area citizens expressed concerns about the spill, which included worries about human health affects and affects the spill might have on plants and animals.
One resident said she cannot trust Enbridge anymore after believing the firm to be a good neighbor.
The company is going to continue remediation efforts at the site, according to Juli Kellner, a communications staff member for Enbridge. She said the company will continue to work with landowners impacted by the spill.
“They have a robust plan as far as the investigation and remediation completed to date,” Nobile said.
Jefferson County Board Supervisor Anita Martin, who represents District No. 13 in Lake Mills, said Tuesday afternoon that she hopes Enbridge will hold a public informational session on the spill.
“Enbridge petroleum product pipelines run through our Jefferson County communities of Koshkonong, where the spill occurred (and) Lake Mills, Oakland and Waterloo,” she said. “Hopefully, Enbridge will hold a public meeting to address citizens’ questions regarding the Blackhawk Island Road pipeline spill.”
