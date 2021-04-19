Energy efficiency projects and upgrades at Fort Atkinson High School, totaling an estimated $3.2 million, have been authorized by the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education.
During their regular monthly meeting Thursday, board members also authorized Jason Demerath, director of business services, to coordinate the projects and upgrades with CG Schmidt, the district’s construction manager, and to execute any agreements associated with that coordination to carry out the projects and upgrades.
To finance the energy efficiencies and upgrades, the board has authorized borrowing up to $3.2 million by issuing general obligation promissory notes.
“Our goal when exploring the (energy efficiency) projects was to replace and upgrade the mechanicals at the high school that are failing, without a referendum, by utilizing energy savings from equipment replacement and upgrades as well as the regular operational budget,” Demerath informed the board. “That building is now over 22 years old, and any homeowner knows that once the mechanicals in your home hit the 15- to 20-year mark things really start to break down quickly and need replacement. That is what we are currently experiencing at the high school.”
School officials targeted the high school building when looking at projects, he said, because that is the only building not currently being considered for a major renovation or replacement by the district’s Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC), which resumes its work on Tuesday to finalize a long-range facilities plan.
“One note that I will make in relation to that is that the projects before you do not include any athletic field changes or facilities changes for academic programming outside of what might have been considered urgent on our facilities study list,” Demerath stated. “These projects are really covering the non-glamorous guts of the building to ensure current demands can be met and major mechanical systems are in good shape for the foreseeable future.”
The projects under consideration, he said, fall into two different categories: Energy savings projects, and other maintenance projects that will not result in significant energy savings.
“The first list are the projects that will save energy to help pay for the other maintenance projects that are needed,” Demerath said. “These items include a complete LED lighting retrofit, building envelope improvements, installation of de-stratification fans in high-ceiling areas, complete replacement of the pool operations system, replacement of a boiler, and the replacement of the controls and equipment for heating and cooling the building.”
Overall, he said, these projects are expected to save the district at least $99,391 annually in energy and would qualify for approximately $41,000 in Focus on Energy rebates.
The second category, the director said, is other maintenance projects that might not necessarily save energy, but are needed given the age of the building.
“A couple of items of note include a complete replacement of the chiller system, which was undersized for the facility; replacing hot water heaters; replacing all of the faucets throughout the building other than in science rooms; replacing the clock system that constantly malfunctions; and addressing every single item listed as urgent on the facilities study list,” Demerath said.
The estimated annual maintenance savings, he said, totals just under $130,000.
“Because we are replacing so many systems and pieces of equipment in the building, we will not have to spend so much annually to maintain and fix what we have, which is what this number illustrates,” Demerath noted. “It is important to understand that this is not a budget savings; rather, it allows these dollars and staff time to be reallocated to address other maintenance issues in the district.”
For all of these projects, he said, the district has been provided a Guaranteed Maximum Price with Upper90 Energy of just over $3.2 million.
“If we include the energy, maintenance and rebates, these projects would provide a simple payback of 13.9 years,” Demerath said. “Again, the maintenance amount is not an actual savings to the budget, but is factored in when calculating the payback period for the projects.”
He reminded the board of the facilities study, commissioned by the district, which the FAC has been working with and will continue to address starting this Tuesday when committee members resume their work.
“If we take that list from PRA (Plunkett Raysich Architects) and CG Schmidt, based on the projects that are being proposed here, it is estimated that we will go from having $8.4 million in maintenance needs to having just over $5 million in outstanding maintenance needs at the high school, almost all of which is roofing, parking lots and adding fire protection to the building,” Demerath informed. “So, we would reduce the needs in that building by an estimated $3.4 million.”
To pay for the $3.2 million in projects, the business director displayed an illustration from Robert W. Baird & Co. showing the financing that would be used. The district, he said, would begin by taking a temporary note that would be refunded with bonds.
“The principal amount of borrowing would be the $3.2 million needed for the projects,” Demerath said. “The interest would be due over the next 20 years at an interest rate of 2.29%. So, overall, over the next 20 years it would cost just over $4 million with principal and interest.”
From there, he said, the district deducts the estimated energy savings of about $100,000 per year that offsets that cost by just under $2 million.
“We then end up with the net impact to the operating budget of about $100,000 per year for the next 20 years,” Demerath added.
The one thing to keep in mind, he said, is that the net impact is “conservatively calculated,” and that it is likely the total cost of the projects will be less than the full $3.2 million and energy savings could be more than projected overall.
“In looking at the bottom line related to the projects and the borrowing, we (district) end up completing $3.4 million in projects from the facilities study and get new, fully upgraded mechanicals for a total cost of $3.2 million (or $4 million with interest), but a total cost to the district of $2 million after $100,000 per year in energy savings are factored in,” Demerath said. “We also free up about $130,000 in maintenance time and money by having completely upgraded systems and controls that now have the capacity to meet demand at the high school.”
The director said the district has contracted with CG Schmidt as its construction manager while going through the Facilities Advisory Committee process, “so they will oversee the management of these projects including bidding, insurance, bonding, billing, etc.”
Dan Chovanec, of CG Schmidt, Demerath said, “will meet with myself and Mr. (Josh) Carter, director of Buildings & Grounds, weekly to update us on status and budget, and to ensure we are getting the best value for our money.”
Following the meeting, District Administrator Rob Abbott emphasized that the cost of the energy efficiency projects and upgrades will not be borne by district taxpayers.
“We’re very excited to be able to do some of the necessary work at the high school moving forward without necessitating a referendum or going back to our taxpayers to exceed spending limits in order to get that work done,” Abbott said.
“Between the energy savings and the tax credits and the contractors that we’re working with and awful lot of process that we’ve engaged, this will be a very affordable project for us with a payout in the next 13 to 14 years that we’ll be able to accommodate through our regular operating budget,” he added.
By doing this work as a separate project at the high school — apart from the work the FAC is tasked with—the superintendent said it “really will allow that Facilities Advisory Committee to zero in and really focus on the elementary (schools’) and middle school needs, given that we know the high school will be with us for many, many years moving into the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.