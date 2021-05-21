Show choir spectaculars. State-qualifying solo and ensembles. Regionally acclaimed musicals.
These are gifts retiring Fort Atkinson High School vocal director Craig Engstrom has left the local community — along with solid vocal music training for generations of area teens.
Engstrom is part of a group of several Fort Atkinson educators who will be retiring at the close of this school year.
All have impacted hundreds, probably thousands of area students. But none have had the opportunity to do so as publicly as Engstrom — since performance is necessarily a public spectacle.
Engstrom came to Fort Atkinson in 1991, previously having taught for two years in St. Ansgar, Iowa.
He left St. Ansgar to work on his master’s degree, which he received from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and then landed in Fort Atkinson.
“I had always been involved in music in high school,” Engstrom said. “I had the opportunity to experience being part of the Wisconsin State Honors Choir as a junior and it made a big impact on me. I was in a group with lots of really talented singers and I saw the potential of what you could really do with choral music.”
His first couple of years in Fort Atkinson were split between Rockwell Elementary School and the high school.
After two years, his high school programs had drawn so many participants that the district added another choir and expanded his high school duties to full-time.
Engstrom oversaw the Blackhawk Chorale and Chamber Choir and the school’s show choir, started in the 1970s by his predecessor Rick James.
The program kept building from there, eventually adding a women’s concert choir and a second show choir. Since its peak, overall demographics have dropped in the area — that is, fewer children are being born now than a generation or two ago — so the women’s choir has been eliminated.
But the program has continued to shine in terms of performance. Engstrom said that the program has attracted a number of open enrollment students from the surrounding area — Lake Mills, Cambridge and Janesville, especially — particularly those who want to participate in show choirs.
In 1994, Engstrom started to involve the local show choir in competitions. For the last quarter-century-plus, the school has hosted the “Fort Showcase Invitational,” which usually brings in around 3,000 people per year from across the Midwest.
Meanwhile, Engstrom has served as musical director for the school’s annual musicals, which have earned many individual and group acting, technical and direction awards.
The school musical, normally performed in November, takes many months of preparation. For the last few years, Engstrom said that the program has held auditions in May for the coming fall’s show, and directors have worked with the leads over the summer.
“They are huge productions, with 100, maybe 150 people involved, between the singers and actors, the pit musicians, set-builders, backstage crew, lighting and production people,” he said.
Engstrom named “Shrek” and “The Addams Family” as some of his recent favorite shows.
Other highlights over the years have included repeat performances at Disney World, and local students qualifying a few years ago for the national show choir competition run by the “Fame” organization.
Engstrom also has earned accolades, being named a Channel 3000 “Top-Notch Teacher” in 1998 and for the last 10 years running earning National Association of Music Merchants “Top Schools for Music” honors with the rest of the Fort Atkinson music department.
Fort Atkinson was fortunate to be able to get its big annual musical in November 2019, before the pandemic utterly halted live performances in 2020.
As with every school music program, finding opportunities to perform this last year while keeping people safe from COVID-19 was a real challenge.
In the spring, all classes had to go virtual, and in the fall, Fort Atkinson, like other area schools, bounced in and out of virtual instruction.
“It was such a different animal,” Engstrom said of instruction over the internet. “I was teaching and I couldn’t hear the students. The timing was off. It created a lot of challenges.”
And while the school as a whole is back in-person, some students are continuing to join in virtually through the rest of the school year.
“I want to give them an equal experience,” the teacher said.
The disruption of the pandemic has been “devastating” to music programs as a whole, Engstrom said, noting that everyone is going to have to rebuild after this year.
It wasn’t just the disruptions of going virtual, maintaining distance and wearing masks, either. Some have been affected by the disease itself, like Engstrom, who still was coughing a month after having the disease.
Still, there have been some silver linings.
“When we came back after Christmas, we were fortunate to be able to put a full show together,” Engstrom said. “We couldn’t have a real audience — just the kids, me, and parents — and students sang with masks on, but it provided a small degree of normalcy.”
In early June, the music department has a live concert coming. Again, it will be limited to students’ families, with COVID-19 protections in place, but it is such a relief to be able to perform at all, he said.
“The kids were saying it was ‘something magical’ the first day they were able to perform together again,” Engstrom said. “If you had been able to be in the music wing after that, you would have heard them. They were happy. They were loud.
“They haven’t backed down,” he added of his students, commending them for “constantly moving forward” even during this challenging pandemic year. “It is so important to have the arts for students. It’s a vital form of expression.”
Though with vaccines available for much of the population, the situation has eased, the pandemic still is casting a shadow over live performances and probably will for a little while to come.
It’s hard to retire at this point, Engstrom stated, adding that it’s not the goodbye he would have chosen. However, it still is the right timing.
Also retiring this year from the Fort Atkinson school district are: Sabine Bottom, Curtis Brokmeier, Bette Delsarte, James Dorn, Kris England, Michael Hall, Theodore Hanson, Jude Hartwick, Cassandra Jacobs, Kevin Marshall, Sandra McClain, Patricia Snyder and Jean Temperly.
After finishing his contract in June, Engstrom said he plans to expand his hours as a travel agent through “Marvelous Mouse Travels” and to work on rebuilding his house, which was damaged in a fire earlier this year.
He also plans to continue to stay involved in school music, in a more tangential way, through judging and clinics.
“It has been a wonderful 30 years,” Engstrom said.
