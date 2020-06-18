Audiences will have to wait to find out “What Happens in Vegas” until next year, but fear not, theater-goers: A show is in your near future.
After COVID-19 forced the state to shut down in mid-March with Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer-at-Home” order, live music and the performing arts have been hard to come by.
Shows have been rescheduled and a summer of entertainment has been delayed.
But this weekend, The Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson is bringing back live entertainment for a concert that is scheduled to run June 26-28.
Julie Nordeen, marketing manager at the Fireside, said the concert will feature Ed Flesch and Laura Cable with dinner before.
Sales will be limited to allow for six feet of social distancing between parties in the restaurant and in the theater during the show. There will be two evening shows and a matinee. Tickets are $54.95 and must be ordered at 800-477-9505 through the box office, which has reopened from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The musical “What Happens in Vegas” was supposed to be the summer show, but it was delayed until next year.
But that’s not the only change. The restaurant also is open again for customers on Fridays for a fish fry.
Nordeen said they opened the restaurant for dine-in service last week and will do that again this Friday, in addition to their curbside pickup. Dine-in is limited to allow for social distancing and runs 5:30 to 7 p.m. Reservations must be made online. Curbside also is available from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The Fireside also offers carryouts on Wednesdays.
As to future shows at the Fireside, there is no word yet.
“We’re continuing to make decisions week by week as we gauge the current recommendations and the public’s willingness to go out,” Nordeen said.
Other places that offer live entertainment have been trying to feel their way through this tough time to make sure social distancing is in their plans.
One local favorite that has not reopened for live music is Café Carpe in downtown Fort Atkinson. Co-owner Kitty Welch said they don’t have any immediate plans to have in-person dining or shows. So, they are watching and waiting, she said.
“Seems really difficult to make all these changes to make any sense financially,” she said. “A lot of our regular customers are still not willing to go out.”
She said drawing a new clientele in a pandemic would be difficult.
The restaurant has been doing its version of curbside pickup for food, but does not have any set menu. It has been selling stuffed pizza and jambalaya on weekends, as well as soups and desserts. People wishing to order from the Carpe must call first, she said.
One of the aspects of the restaurant is its live music.
“It’s hard to spread people out and have that make sense. That’s kind of a key part of our business,” Welch said.
She said keeping social distancing practices in the space they have would hardly make a concert worthwhile for a performer.
The next step for Café Carpe will be a waiting game to see how things progress this year.
“We are keeping an eye on things to make sure our workers are protected,” she said.
