Although Jefferson County continues to have no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, gatherings of 50 or more people have been banned there and across Wisconsin.
On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the ban on Twitter, adding that businesses like grocery stores, child-care centers and hospitals are exempt from the ban.
The change comes only hours before one of the busiest days for bars during St. Patrick’s Day.
Paddy’s Pub in downtown Fort Atkinson is monitoring the changes in guidelines and will not have more than 50 people at once in the restaurant, said owner Erin Didion.
“We will wait on guidelines from the state and what their recommendations are,” Didion said. “If we can stay open, that is great. If we have to close, we understand that, as well.”
Early Monday morning, Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, put a guideline in place that recommended no more than 50 people at a time at a gathering. Now, the guideline has turned into a ban. As of now, restaurants are not part of that ban, but those guidelines will be enforced if a case of the virus is confirmed here in the county, Scott said.
“As of today, Jefferson County has no persons diagnosed with COVID-19,” Scott said.
If the guidelines change by Tuesday, Didion said, Paddy's would go to selling take-out food only.
Paddy’s has added staff to step up sanitizing and it is practicing social distancing (at least six feet apart), even with tables.
Scott said that if an event must be held, organizers or business owners should communicate with attendees that people should not attend if they have been at an area where the virus has spread in the last 14 days.
Older adults, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems should not attend. Also, the practice of social distancing, limiting contact of people within six feet, should be followed, and sanitation and hygiene resources should be provided.
“We know that our recommendations have a tremendous impact on peoples' lives, but this is a critical moment to slow the spread of this disease in our community,” Scott said. “The sooner we slow transmission, the more cases we can prevent. We would like people to take the time now to prepare for widespread illness in the future.”
Persons who plan on going to an event anytime soon, might want to call ahead to see if that is still happening, she emphasized.
As President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus on Friday, local events continue to be canceled throughout Jefferson County, including the closing of schools and libraries on Monday.
