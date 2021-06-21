With the COVID-19 pandemic coming to a close, face coverings have been made optional for all groups when on School District of Fort Atkinson property.
The board of education took that action Thursday during its regular monthly meeting in the Luther Elementary School board room.
Additionally, board members voted that unvaccinated individuals be highly encouraged to wear face coverings when on school district property, and that face coverings be made optional for all groups when on school buses or in other vehicles used for school district activities.
Furthermore, the board voted that the School District of Fort Atkinson no longer will conduct contact tracing or determine the quarantine status of students or staff.
Lastly, the board voted to eliminate any COVID-19 special requirements for facilities use in the school district, and that use of district facilities now will be operated according to board policy 7510.
District Administrator Rob Abbott praised the community’s support of the school district throughout the duration of the pandemic.
“We just cannot say enough about the Fort Atkinson community’s support of the school district’s ups and downs, and in-betweens — we’ve definitely been a lot of different places over the last 15 or 16 months,” Abbott said, following the meeting. “But we were really excited to bring the suggestion to the board this evening that we make the use of face coverings optional, that we suspend the district staff’s need to do contact tracing or to determine quarantine. And then also to resume typical, or regular, use of district facilities.”
The board has had substantive discussions, he said, and based its decisions on acknowledging both the improving COVID-related data from the Jefferson County Health Department and the steps area school districts have taken with lifting restrictions.
“And because we are heading into summer school beginning next Monday (today), it really gives us an opportunity to try some things out (and) to see how things work as we start planning for next fall,” Abbott said. “So, I’m really confident that it’s a prudent set of steps forward, and it’s based on data, and it’s been based on what Fort Atkinson and Jefferson County’s been able to do.
“So, we’re very excited about being able to change things up a little bit,” he added. “And I will say again that it is not lost on us that the community has really beared with us as we’ve sort of brought things to a period of natural close — the end of the school year, after graduation. And here we are now, before summer school, able to make some changes.”
Later this summer, the superintendent said, the board will start discussing plans for the next school year.
“There certainly won’t be any surprises for anyone,” Abbott assured.
Other businessAlso Thursday, the board:
• Approved the following full-time appointments, effective at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, and contingent upon release from current contracts, and upon completion and satisfactory results of the pre-placement health screenings and background checks: Jordan Bingner, grade 3 teacher at Purdy Elementary School; Diana Barber, alternative education teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School; Angleo Faris, grade 7 English Language Arts (ELA) teacher at the middle school; Clayton Iverson, Business Education teacher at Fort Atkinson High School; Taylor Jarzynski, grades 6-8 physical education/health teacher at the middle school; Julie Lewis, cross-categorical teacher at the middle school; Samuel Maasz, English teacher at the high school; Shelly Malterer, math teacher/interventionist at the middle school; Angela Salamone, districtwide Special Education/Pupil Services coordinator; Annie Sitkiewitz, grade 6 ELA teacher at the middle school; Nikita Skaer, grade 4 teacher at Purdy Elementary; and Sydney Young, school counselor at Barrie Elementary School.
• Approved the following full-time transfer requests effective at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year: Stephanie Belzer, from behavior interventionist at Luther and Rockwell Elementary schools to elementary social worker; Keri Hill, from grade 3 teacher to grade 2 teacher at Purdy Elementary; Brodi Kozak, from grade 6 English teacher to literacy interventionist at Fort Atkinson Middle School; Ambyr Lemke, from grade 3 teacher at Rockwell to elementary literacy coach/interventionist; Jenny Mares, from English Learner teacher to grade 2 teacher at Purdy; Devan Pomykalski, from grade 1 teacher at Luther Elementary to grade 3 teacher at Rockwell; Wendy Schmit, from elementary reading interventionist to reading interventionist at Luther; and Heather Walters, from grade 1 teacher at Luther to grade 3 teacher at Rockwell.
• Accepted the resignation request of Tiffani Pierce, fulltime Early Childhood teacher at Purdy Elementary School, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved making a payment in the amount of 105% of the sum of the “pay-as-you-go” post-employment health insurance benefits and the implicit rate subsidy (estimated to be $798,192) from the General Fund (Fund 10) to the Post-Employment Benefits Trust (Fund 73) by July 30.
Furthermore, that on or before July 30, a payment equal to the sum of the “pay-as-you-go” post-employment health insurance benefits and the implicit rate subsidy (estimated to be $756,390) be made from Fund 73 to Fund 10 to reimburse Fund 10 for the post-employment benefits it paid during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
In order to receive categorical aid from the state for post-employment benefits paid to former employees who provided services to special education students, it is necessary to make inter-fund payments between the General Fund and the Employee Benefit Trust Fund.
The payment from Fund 10 to Fund 73 will consist of 105% of the total amount of health insurance payments for all retirees (regular or special education and food service) during the 2020-21 fiscal year, plus the implicit (health insurance) rate subsidy. Then, Fund 73 will reimburse Fund 10 for the total amount of health insurance payments plus the implicit rate subsidy.
The extra 5%, or $41,802, will be left in the Trust where it will remain invested and begin to grow an offset to what currently is an unfunded liability for post-employment benefits.
• Approved an addendum to the school nursing services contract with Fort HealthCare for summer school nursing services for the current school year.
The addendum states: “The Fort Atkinson School District has requested a total of 120 school nurse hours for the 2021 summer school session. These hours will be used to cover the medical needs of students attending the summer school session. In addition, if available, the nurse may provide care to students and staff members in emergency situations.
“The additional hours of school nurse time will be charged to the Fort Atkinson School District at the rate of $48.39 per hour, the current rate of the contract with Fort HealthCare, Inc., for school nursing services,” it adds. “Total billing for the hours for nursing time for summer school is $5,806.80. This amount may be adjusted up or down, dependent on actual hours worked.”
• Approved two early graduation requests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.