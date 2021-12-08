Face coverings will be made optional for all groups when on School District of Fort Atkinson property, effective Friday, Dec. 17.
Meeting in special session Monday, board of education members voted unanimously to take that action, following some brief discussion.
No in-person public comments were allowed, although public comments were accepted in writing only.
“Our board took action to let the community know that beginning on Dec. 17, 2021, that masks would be optional on all School District of Fort Atkinson property,” District Administrator Rob Abbott remarked after the meeting. “This is in line with their thinking from the October board meeting when they kept the (masking) requirement in place for students in grades K-4, given at that point vaccinations were not possible (for that age group).
“So, subsequent to that meeting, vaccinations have become possible, and for many students who were able to get vaccinated soon after their availability would have been able to get a second dose,” he added. “This action tonight just affirms that as of next Friday that masks will become optional on all of our properties.”
However, students still will be required to mask up on school buses.
“The federal government does have a mandate that students on public school buses do need to wear a mask,” Abbott said. “Our local school board does not have the ability to take separate action. So, our resolution this (Monday) evening allows for that (mandate) to continue until which time the federal government makes a different decision.”
When asked, the superintendent said the omicron variant of COVID-19 presumably does not pose any immediate concern for students and staff.
“I don’t know that we have a whole lot of additional information that that particular variant is creating more significant issues or a different set of circumstances than what we’ve been experiencing so far this fall,” Abbott responded.
School operations updateDuring his school operations update, the superintendent said the district currently has a face covering requirement in all indoor spaces in each of the four elementary schools and the middle school when students are present. This requirement, he said, is set to expire at the end of the day on Dec. 16.
Looking at district data with respect to COVID-19, “as of mid-day today (Monday) we have 15 students of our total population that are known to be COVID-positive,” Abbott indicated. “And then we have two staff members who are known to be COVID-positive at this time.”
Of the COVID cases the district has, he said, “It’s fair to say over the past couple of months we’ve seen cases work through families more so than specific school settings. Most recently, we’ve definitely seen positivity work through households.”
Board member Kory Knickrehm said he felt allowing the face covering requirement to expire on Dec. 16 was fine.
“My feeling hasn’t changed — I think Dec. 16 is fine for masks to go optional,” Knickrehm said. “At that point we’ve done our due diligence, making sure that the vaccines have had a chance to work through anyone that was wanting to do that. So, I’m OK with Dec. 16 making them optional.”
Board President Mark Chaney echoed those sentiments, saying, “I think we did our due diligence as a board, and I personally don’t know how much more time I can focus on this topic anymore.”
Member Adam Paul said he generally had felt that if the district imposed a masking requirement in the fall that it made sense to continue it through to winter break.
“But at the same time, it’s (only) a week, so I’m not going to argue,” Paul said. “I just think, at this point, everybody knows everybody else’s position here. Obviously, parents and the public have opinions.
“And I still think that masks help prevent germs and viruses from spreading,” he added. “I think it’s probably a good idea for people to wear them. But, it’s probably pretty obvious to everybody at this point that this (COVID) isn’t going to go away next week — we’re probably going to have seasonal COVID vaccines just like the flu, and it’ll be around forever.”
To that end, he said he did not feel that mask mandates were “a good, never-ending solution.”
“We’ve got people that don’t want to vaccinate, we’ve got people that want to vaccinate; we’ve got people who want to wear masks and people that don’t want to wear masks,” Paul continued. “I don’t know if this (rescinding the mask requirement) is the best way forward, but I’m OK with it because I think we’re all kind of tired of having this conversation.
“So, I don’t have a problem with letting it expire, I guess, even though I think it should probably go on a little bit longer,” he added. “We’re splitting hairs at this point.”
Chaney said he felt board members have done everything they could to advocate for the mask-wearing and other safety mitigation measures position.
“And, at this point, I think that we’re beating a dead horse,” Chaney stated. “We made this decision with the idea … that we wanted to, at least, afford all of the options to the people who were the most fragile, or exposed to this (virus).
“And I feel like we’ve done that — (but) we haven’t necessarily reached a 90% vaccination rate where you can take your mask off and people will be feeling fine all the time and not worry about infection or infecting someone else,” he added.
The board president said the words due diligence “really hit the nail on the head.”
“We’ve done the most that we can do to protect the most fragile and the most vulnerable,” Chaney added. “So, I think we’re at a crossroads here.”
Member Rhona Buchta said she felt comfortable letting the face covering requirement expire on Dec. 16.
“I think that we need to start focusing on other things that are going to make our district and our schools more prosperous,” she stated.
Member Amy Reynolds agreed, saying she, too, was fine with letting the mask requirement expire.
“I also think it’s good, too, that we have a place now where, if kids are starting to get sick, they can feel OK with putting a mask on — for not just COVID, but for anything else too,” Reynolds said. “It’s kind of like, either you wear it or you don’t.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.