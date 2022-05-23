Twenty students from Fort Atkinson High School recently were recognized as Rotary Top Senior Scholars of 2022.
A banquet, hosted by the Rotary Club of Fort Atkinson, was held Sunday, May 15, at the Fort Atkinson Club to both recognize and honor the students for their academic achievement.
Honored as Top Senior Scholars from the Fort Atkinson High School Class of 2022 were Joseph Barganz, Lily Belzer, Karlie Blanchar, Claire Haffelder, Katharina Kessler, Mackenzie Kuska, Andrew Meacham, Anton Saucedo, Jenna Schwab, Tayanna Schwefel, Elee Sharp, Jessica Sharp, Lydia Smith, Braden Traxler, Jennifer Tumbarello, Preston Whitcomb, Spencer Whitcomb, Kiara Wolfram, Nolan Zachgo and Jada Zorn.
The event commenced with a social gathering, followed by a dinner, prepared and served by the Fort Memorial Hospital catering department.
Dinner music was provided by Bill Callaway, high school orchestra director, and his ensemble. And Kevin Duncan and the Pro-Start students at the high school provided the dessert and also assisted with the dinner.
In giving the Rotary welcome, Margaret Bare, Fort Atkinson Rotary Club president, said, “This is the 62nd year that the Rotary Club of Fort Atkinson has had the privilege of honoring our high school honor students, and their parents and family members in attendance, and we are delighted after two years to once again hold this banquet.”
Inspirational message
Next, Dr. James Fitzpatrick, retired superintendent of the School District of Fort Atkinson, extended his congratulations to all of the honorees and their families.
Before sharing an inspirational message, he extended a challenge to the top scholars.
“Following this banquet, I hope before this evening is over, each of you will give thanks to your parents and families for the love, support and sacrifices they have put forth on your behalf and the direction they have provided you,” Fitzpatrick said. “I had to become a principal at 26 before I ever realized just how lucky I was to have the parents I had, and tell them so. You guys are smarter than me, and certainly don’t have to wait until you’re 26. Do it tonight! — Challenge number 1.
“Secondly, I know about Fort High in the spring — with AP exams, concerts, athletics, and everything coming at once as the year ends,” he added. “As graduating seniors, you have a lot on your plates and on your minds as the excitement of what is next for you will be coming very soon.”
The former district administrator then issued his second challenge.
“Send a note or email to that influential educator, director or coach who really left a wonderful impression on you, taught you great lessons, or mentored you in a most special way where you knew they were invested in you,” Fitzpatrick encouraged the students. “Please do that within the next week. And if you do, you will never realize just how much you have made their day, and validated their choice to make their life’s work about serving youth!”
The former superintendent then shared with the scholars an inspirational thought from Muhammed Ali.
“No, it isn’t ‘I am the greatest’ — even though we know all of you are pretty good! And no, it isn’t ‘Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee!’” Fitzpatrick said, quoting the boxing champ. “Rather, it’s the following: ‘Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.’
“Be kind, be selfless and be compassionate in sharing your immense talents and gifts in serving others,” he concluded. “Again, congratulations to our Rotary Scholars … well done!”
Next, Bare introduced the evening’s guest speaker, Michael Knutson, an alumnus of Fort Atkinson High School, Class of 2011.
Knutson earned his bachelor of science in communication studies from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse in May of 2016, Bare said, adding he went on to earn his master of arts in elementary and middle school education from Cardinal Stritch University of Milwaukee in August of 2020.
His career in the Fort Atkinson schools began during the spring and summer of 2019 when he served as a long-term substitute fourth grade teacher in the spring and as a special education aide that fall, she said. His student teaching assignment was at Barrie Elementary School teaching fifth grade.
“Knowing this young man had great gifts and talents demonstrated during his student teaching, he was hired permanently at Barrie when a fourth grade position opened up in the Fall of 2020,” Bare said.
“Blackhawk baseball fans will remember the miracle Blackhawk baseball team in the spring of 2011 when, after a frustrating spring of April and early May losses, this team caught fire winning the WIAA district and sectional games in making it to the state playoffs,” she pointed out. “Michael was the star pitcher on that team.”
Knutson continued his baseball career at Riverland Community College in Austin, Minn., where he was the team captain and named Male Athlete of the Year, she said. Continuing his education, he played for the UW-LaCrosse Baseball team where he and his teammates played in three College World Series.
“Mike currently is the assistant baseball coach for Jefferson High School, and has been an instructor in youth camps in Whitewater and Delafield, Wis.,” Bare said. “With pleasure, former Blackhawk and fourth grade teacher at Barrie School — Michael Knutson.”
Honors address
Taking to the lectern, the guest speaker, in giving the honors address, imparted some advice and valuable life lessons to the college-bound students.
“I was in your seat at this same time in May of 2011,” Knutson said. “It was an exciting time studying for AP and final exams, pitching in the WIAA baseball tournament games and anticipation of college.”
Jokingly, the speaker shared with the future college students that when they arrive on campus to “remember to eat your vegetables, know about your food groups, and bring an umbrella — professors don’t cancel classes on account of rain!”
“Most of you, like me when I was your age, got good grades and really didn’t encounter too many great obstacles, largely due to the support group you have in your parents, family and friends,” Knutson said. “You will likely now be challenged like you never have been before. But if you work hard, stay focused and try new things, you will be okay and find your path.”
Speaking of pathways, he said some of the students there that evening might have a pathway that they will follow. He said he thought he did too.
“However, I started out wanting to be a trainer, but after a first semester of biology — that I did struggle through to the end of the semester — I knew then that would not be for me,” Knutson said. “I then thought accounting would be a good field; after all, I was good at math — but sitting in an office all day was not for me either.”
Like he did, the speaker said some of the students might change schools during the course of their higher education journey.
“So, my point is that along your journey from next fall on you may find it a winding road with some stops, starts and restarts,” Knutson said. “And that is okay! I finally found that teaching and coaching became the career I felt most comfortable for myself, and it’s a career where I can give back and serve others.”
Lastly, the speaker’s final, overarching message to the students was: “Be you!”
“You are unique with your own special gifts,” Knutson shared. “With social media and all the noise around us, sometimes we may be tempted to act like someone else … but ‘Be you,’ and be proud of what you have to offer and give back to others in the way of service and support of others.
“It was a pleasure to come back tonight and in Blackhawk spirit!” he said. “I urge you to make an impact, and impact the communities you will live in. All the best, and good luck!”
Top Senior Scholars
Next, Amy Oakley, school district director of curriculum, introduced each of the honor students, while Dr. Rob Abbott, superintendent of schools, and Margaret Bare presented them with their awards.
The following students — along with their planned college or university and course(s) of study — received awards for their academic excellence as FAHS Class of 2022 Rotary Top Senior Scholars:
• Joseph Barganz, son of Todd and Stacci Barganz, plans to attend Milwaukee School of Engineering to major in computer engineering. He also is considering double majoring in computer science of software engineering.
• Lily Belzer, daughter of Mason and Stephanie Belzer, will be attending the UW-Madison to study interior architecture and design.
• Karlie Blanchar, daughter of Mitchell Blanchar and RyAnn Bixler, plans to attend UW-Madison where she will major in either interior architecture or elementary education.
• Claire Haffelder, daughter of Dorian and Andrea Haffelder, will be attending Northern Illinois University where she will major in elementary education.
• Katharina “Kat” Kessler, daughter of Rudy and Miranda Kessler, plans to attend UW-Madison where she will major in business.
• Mackenzie Kuska, daughter of Kyle and Kimberly Kuska, plans to attend UW-Stout.
• Andrew Meacham, son of Jim and Stacey Meacham, will be attending Purdue University as a first year engineering student with a goal of double majoring in computer science and biomedical engineering.
• Anton Saucedo, son of Arthur and Jennifer Saucedo, plans on attending UW-Whitewater where he will study music with plans of earning his bachelors in instrumental music education. He hopes to teach high school band, jazz and music theory courses someday.
• Jenna Schwab, daughter of Jerry and Lori Schwab, will be attending UW-Whitewater to study business.
• Tayanna Schwefel, daughter of Jessie and Rachel Schaefer, will be attending the UW-LaCrosse where she will major in psychology and minor in at-risk child and youth care.
• Elee Sharp, daughter of Troy and Renee Sharp, will be attending the UW-Madison where she will major in studio art.
• Jessie Sharp, daughter of Troy and Renee Sharp, will be attending the UW-Madison to study studio art.
• Lydia Smith, daughter of Timothy and Andrea Smith, will be attending the UW-Madison where she will study biology with the goal of becoming a physician’s assistant or receiving her doctorate in occupational therapy.
• Braden Traxler, son of Wayne and Teresa Traxler, plans to attend UW-Whitewater to study business, and run track and field with the hopes of transferring to a D1 school for track.
• Jennifer Tumbarello, daughter of Terry and Cheryl Tumbarello, will be attending UW-Madison to double major in biology and dance.
• Preston Whitcomb, son of Benjamin and Terry Whitcomb, will be attending the Milwaukee School of Engineering where he will study actuarial science, and plans to run cross country and track and field.
• Spencer Whitcomb, son of Benjamin and Terry Whitcomb, will attend MSOE to major in business administration.
• Kiara Wolfram, daughter of Brett and Jodi Wolfram, will be attending the UW-Madison where she will major in biochemistry on a pre-med track.
• Nolan Zachgo, son of Brian and Tara Zachgo, plans on attending UW-Stout where he will major in applied math with an emphasis in education, and also will be running track.
• Jada Zorn, daughter of Todd and Rachelle Zorn, plans on attending Montana State University where she will major in something math related, plus run cross country and track.
Following the presentation of awards, Dr. Abbott, in appreciation, addressed the top scholars, saying: “On behalf of the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education, administration, teachers and staff, I am pleased to once again congratulate each of our students as well as their families in earning the well-deserved recognition this evening as the graduating Class of 2022 Rotary Top Scholars.”
As superintendent, he said he was excited to be part of the event, “given that you (scholars) are evidence of our district’s vision being actualized as we strive for all students ‘to achieve distinction in all they do.’”
He also acknowledged Bare, the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club and his fellow Rotarians for making the event possible, mentoring and modeling a Rotarian’s motto: “Service Above Self.”
“There are more than 1.2 million Rotarians all over the world in more than 35,000 Rotary Clubs in more than 200 countries in all geographic areas,” Abbott informed. “Fort Atkinson’s chapter has a storied history of supporting public education. A sincere thank you to our local Rotarians.
“Students, I am anxious to see you in just four short weeks from today as you climb the steps, cross the stage and accept your well-earned Fort Atkinson High School diploma,” he concluded.
The superintendent then welcomed back Bare to share some closing comments.
“Once again, congratulations to all the scholars and their families,” she said. “It is our hope that one day all of our honorees will consider becoming Rotarians in the communities they reside down the road.”
