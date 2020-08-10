Faith Community Christian School pupils and teachers are looking forward to being together again — while social-distancing, of course — when classes begin in two weeks.
The south-side Fort Atkinson school kicks off the 2020-21 year on Tuesday, Aug. 25, with on-site classes.
The last time students and educators were there together was mid-March, right before the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of schools statewide.
But it won’t exactly be business as usual. Working with its school board, Board of Elders and the Fort HealthCare school nurse, Faith has implemented a list of protocols to ensure that everyone stays as healthy and safe as possible.
At the top of the list is the required facemask.
“Because of Gov. Tony Evers’ mandate, we are going to be obedient to that authority because that’s what is biblical,” said administrator Lacy Behringer, citing Romans 13:1. “And we want to make sure that we’re also teaching the children that authority was put there and given by the Lord, as no authority is in charge without the Lord.”
Thus, facemasks/shields will be worn by all staff, volunteers and students inside the school, with periodic “mask breaks” outdoors throughout the day.
“They’ll be able to, for example, take hikes through the woods, and that’s learning as well. That’s connecting with the Lord through his creation,” Behringer said. “We can take them out there for a hike and then have them write a journal entry about it under a tree. We do not expect our kids to be wearing these masks eight hours a day.”
In addition, everyone entering the school will be screened with a non-contact thermometer, the students as they get out of the car before their parents leave.
Then they must wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds upon entering the building. Pupils will be assigned a spot in the hall, six feet apart, to wait for class to begin instead of waiting in the small foyer by the office as they did in the past.
In addition, the children will be washing their hands once per hour, and there will be lessons on how to do it. That will take place in shifts, with classes assigned certain times with seven minutes in between.
“Because even some of our seventh- and eighth-graders probably are not washing their hands properly,” Behringer acknowledged. “And the good thing about our youngest children — our pre-Ks up through first grade — is they have a sink in their room so the teacher can monitor them washing their hands.”
In addition, students and staff will be cleaning the common space in rooms three, four times a day, wiping down desks, chairs, counters, light switches and doorknobs.
Faith has removed the communal buckets filled with scissors, gluesticks and other supplies.
“This year, they’re going to have their own set of supplies that only they touch,” the school administrator said. “And then at the end of the day, the teacher will go through them to spray with a strong disinfectant to make sure that they’re clean for the next morning.”
The youngest pupils each will receive an individual bag of manipulatives with their name on it.
“So if they’re doing counting with cubes for math class, they’re only using their own cubes,” Behringer said.
She pointed out that Faith’s low enrollment enables the school to introduce social distancing more easily.
Currently, 46 students are registered for the fall, but several other families are expected, raising enrollment to 52.
“We have one class that has six kids in it,” Behringer said of grade 5-6. “And so it works well for us because each child gets individual attention when they need that. But it also helps when it comes to COVID.”
David Dwyer, school board president, agreed that the smaller classes are a blessing in disguise.
“We’re fortunate to have classes of a size that not only makes the social distancing more possible, but also gives teachers and students a closer relationship for in-depth teaching,” he said.
He pointed out that Faith still is accepting students, depending on the grade level.
“We will have room for a few more students, but we are going to have to determined how many that will still allow us for safe practice,” Dwyer said.
For more information, visit www.fccfa.com and click on the school link or go to Faith’s Facebook page.
He added that this summer, the school building has been sanitized, and all of the classrooms and hallways are being repainted, thanks to church volunteers.
Teachers are antsy to decorate and arrange their classrooms once the painting is done.
“They are looking forward to getting back to teaching face to face,” Behringer said. “… I get emails from them and they’re so excited. Once their room is done being painted, they can set things up, so they’re just chomping at the bit because they want to come back as much as our children do, as much as our families want to come back. We’re a here and we want to be with our family and we miss each other.
“So, you know, a Zoom call is all fine and dandy, but it’s nothing like sitting down with the children and just reading a book to them,” she added.
The administrator noted that Faith Community Christian School has a fallback plan should the coronavirus prompt a full school closure as it did in March.
“The teachers are going to make a week-long set of assignments packets of different reading reviews, comprehension skills, math skills, etc., so we’re ready if the school does have to close again,” Behringer said. “They’re going to work on that for a week while we set up our Google classrooms again.”
The Faith representatives pointed out that all parents responding to a survey supported in-person classes.
Dwyer acknowledged that everyone has an opinion of what’s best.
“We are trying to draw from the resources that we have and do things right,” he said. “Well, first of all, we go according to the law, because that’s how we honor God. And second of all, when we do open up, we want the parents to understand that all of these safety precautions are in place so that if they sign up and even they’re not familiar with the school, this is the direction we plan on going.
“We want to have unity among all of the people so even if the things that we’re doing don’t completely match their idea of what should be done, we’re doing the best that we can,” he added.
Behringer said that the facemasks, hand-sanitizing and all the other protocols put in place will be a teaching tool.
“We want pupils to know that there may be times that they might not understand different things or even have to follow directions that they might not want to do,” Behring said. “But because of that authority that is in place, we need to be a beacon to that, as long as it doesn’t ask us to do something that’s against the Bible.”
How that message is taught will differ according to grade, she said, noting that younger students will hear a “one that is “a little bit softer and a bit easier for them to understand,” while the older students can use the pandemic as a jumping off point for discussion.
“Our world has never seen this before and we really can get into some of the meat of what is happening in their responses, because they have opinions of this as well,” Behringer said of the older students. “They’re experiencing this as much as we are and it’s probably harder for them because these are teenagers and middle-schoolers who are still developing that sense of self and that sense of independence. And they’re trying to figure out who they are and grow.”
Being able to have those conversations with them is an important part of Faith School’s lesson plan, especially during the reopening.
“I think they’ll benefit from having group discussion with peers because they’ve been kept away from each other for so long,” the administrator noted.
“It’s important for us, as teachers and administration, to facilitate the meetings, but also to allow them to speak and ask questions that maybe they haven’t asked yet. And we want them to learn as we go through this time … that they still need to rely on Christ as their focus and to keep him the first and most important thing in their lives.”
